A far from positive medical report, the one regarding Yasser Al Shahrani’s injury. The Saudi Arabia defender had been the victim of a very hard blow in the match against Argentina, with the hoax of “friendly fire”: goalkeeper Mohammed Al- Owais attempting an aerial grab. And the seriousness of Al Shahrani’s knockout, replaced in the 99th minute by Al Breik, was already understood from the images. The defender was immediately transported to Germany where he underwent medical tests. Which showed fractures to the jaw and facial bones as well as internal bleeding.

HEART OF KING

—

According to the Arab media, the Arab king Mohamed bin Salman would have personally taken care of the hospitalization and treatment, who would have paid for the transport of the player to Germany and the surgery for the reconstruction of the face. The Arab defender then spoke from the hospital reassuring everyone: “I wish to reassure everyone by confirming that I am fine and that God bless you. Pray for me. Congratulations to the Saudi public for the victory, you all deserve it. Thank you all”.