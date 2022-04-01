Mexico.- The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) expelled the former governor of Sinaloa from his ranks Quirino Ordaz Coppeljust as his representatives at the national level would have warned him if he agreed to be Mexico’s ambassador to Spain, a position offered by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The National Justice Commission for the tricolor met yesterday and, by majority vote of its members, decided to expel the former president “for having committed acts of serious indiscipline against the determinations of the National Political Council, as stated in article 250 of the statutes.”

“Citizen Ordaz Coppel did not abide by the resolution of the National Political Council and agreed to hold a position in the federal public administration for a government emanating from a political party antagonistic to the Institutional Revolutionary and with which there is no coalition agreement,” he reported. the tricolor.

On March 9, one day after being appointed ambassador by the full Senate, Quirino Ordaz made his debut during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares Bueno, with the Board of Directors of the Upper House.

reactions

Before the resolution of the National Commission of Partisan Justice, Sinaloan PRI members reacted to express total respect for the partisan resolution and to the statutes of this institute.

Photo: Screenshot

In this sense, the senator from Sinaloa Mario Zamora Gastélum stressed that the party has its instances and these give the opportunity to defend itself, as the ambassador did today when delivering the corresponding documentation, the Commission reviewed it and they reached a deliberation that took place yesterday to know publicly.

“I wish today’s ambassador the best of luck in Spain”.

Given the situation in which the former PRI governor of Campeche Carlos Miguel Aysa finds himself to be the representative of Mexico in the Dominican Republic, his ratification will go through the Senate and there, he said, there will be consistency and he will be treated in the same way, however, he added , it is unknown if he made any request to the National Political Council as the former Sinaloan governor did at the time.

In the case of the former governor of Sonora Claudia Pavlovich, who was proposed as ambassador in Barcelonaat the moment it does not go through the Senate, since it is unknown if he accepted the position, since it is also not known if he complied with the procedure of submitting the request to the National Political Council, “but I have no record that he has done so” , he added.

For his part, local deputy Sergio Mario Arredondo stressed that, as a PRI member, he qualifies himself as an institutional militant and respectful of the decisions made by the party’s bodies.

“I am a PRI member, I am institutional, I believe in the party, in its organs and I am respectful of them,” he added.

In the same sense, the deputy Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela commented that she has always been respectful of the statutes and guidelines of the party.

However, he added, at the time he had the opportunity to express his dissatisfaction with the ex-governor’s expulsion, since the invitation he received considers that it is in social recognition of the work he did as governorin addition to going as a representative of an entire country and not specifically to a party or a government.

“I am respectful of the decisions of the National Executive Committee and I will always respect the statutes of the party where I have been a member, where I am a member and where I have developed my political career.”