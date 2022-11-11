For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The body was lying on the bed in one of the rooms.
The body was lying on the bed in one of the rooms.
The woman’s neighbors alerted authorities to a foul odor coming from the house.
November 11, 2022, 05:09 PM
The mourning of losing a loved one is almost always a difficult process for people to face, especially if it is a very loved one, such as the mother. However, the normal thing after his death is to carry out the burial of the body.
But a man of Queretaro, Mexicoproved that there are people who do even the most unthinkable to not separate from the body of their loved one, such as keeping the body in their own home for weeks.
According to the information provided by the Police, the discovery of the body of the woman, about 80 years old, occurred after the neighbors reported an intense and unpleasant odor coming from their homewhere she lived with her 47-year-old son.
Members of the Crime Investigation Police of the Querétaro Attorney General’s Office went to the scene after notices from the community and, when knocking on the door, it was the man who opened it and allowed the authorities to enter.
The surprise for the policemen was enormous when discover the body in a state of decomposition of a woman in the house. The body was lying on the bed in one of the rooms.
The Forensic Medical Service was in charge of carrying out the lifting and transfer of the body. In addition, they are doing the necessary tests to establish the causes of his death. As for the son, he was referred to a medical center for a mental evaluation.
