For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body

The mourning of losing a loved one is almost always a difficult process for people to face, especially if it is a very loved one, such as the mother. However, the normal thing after his death is to carry out the burial of the body.

But a man of Queretaro, Mexicoproved that there are people who do even the most unthinkable to not separate from the body of their loved one, such as keeping the body in their own home for weeks.

(Also read: Mexico: bank forced granny to go on a stretcher to collect her pension).

According to the information provided by the Police, the discovery of the body of the woman, about 80 years old, occurred after the neighbors reported an intense and unpleasant odor coming from their homewhere she lived with her 47-year-old son.

Members of the Crime Investigation Police of the Querétaro Attorney General’s Office went to the scene after notices from the community and, when knocking on the door, it was the man who opened it and allowed the authorities to enter.

(You can read: Violent nightclub attack leaves 6 dead in central Mexico).

HORROR 😱☠ A man lived with the corpse of his mother for a month, everything was discovered by the fetid odor that emanated from the home in #Queretaro. The man was found with the body of the 80-year-old woman in an advanced state of decomposition. pic.twitter.com/DWPBZp9p3J – What a Little Mother 🇲🇽 (@QuePocaMadreMex) November 11, 2022

The surprise for the policemen was enormous when discover the body in a state of decomposition of a woman in the house. The body was lying on the bed in one of the rooms.

The Forensic Medical Service was in charge of carrying out the lifting and transfer of the body. In addition, they are doing the necessary tests to establish the causes of his death. As for the son, he was referred to a medical center for a mental evaluation.

WEATHER TRENDS

More news