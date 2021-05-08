So many people died of Covid-19 in New York last spring that not all of the dead could be buried immediately. The bodies were loaded into refrigerated trucks – and many are still there.

Refrigerated trucks for the storage of corona dead stand in a parking lot at the pier in the borough of Brooklyn. (Archive image) Image: dpa

A.At the height of the corona pandemic in New York, pictures of refrigerated trucks carrying thousands of corpses went around the world. A year later, there are still 750 Covid deaths in the trucks, as the office of the highest forensic doctor in the US east coast metropolis confirmed on Friday on request.

The refrigerated trucks were set up for long-term use in his time to ensure that families can bury their relatives in peace. “We continue to work with individual families on a case-by-case basis with sensitivity and compassion during their grief,” said spokesman Mark Desire.

Anonymous graves on an island in the East River

The spokesman confirmed media reports about the trucks parked in a parking lot in Brooklyn. In the coming weeks and months, they should therefore be gradually emptied. In the spring of 2020, the Covid death toll in New York had risen to hundreds per day, far exceeding the city’s capacity.

The big city then used the vans at hospitals – the images became a symbol of the corona outbreak in the metropolis. Many of the dead were buried anonymously on an island in the East River. In the meantime, the situation in New York has clearly improved: thanks to falling infections and an advancing vaccination campaign, the metropolis wants to lift almost all restrictions on its citizens in May.