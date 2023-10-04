For a year she had been fighting breast cancer which gave her no escape. The music world is mourning the passing of Patricia Janecková. The soprano was only 25 years old

It passed away alone 25 years old Patricia Janeckováfamous soprano who a year ago had received the diagnosis of one breast neoplasm which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. The announcement was made by the family of the young opera singer, appreciated throughout the world for her talent and skill. A family destroyed by a loss too heavy to face.

The date of death is October 1, 2023. When he closed his eyes forever, he was with his dearest loved ones. First of all her husband, Vlastimil Burda, who never left her alone. In her Facebook announcement about her passing, here’s what we read:

The opera singer lost her courageous fight against an aggressive disease. She passed away on October 1, 2023, surrounded by the tender care of her husband, Vlastimil Burda, and her loved ones. She has left a lasting legacy through her audio and visual recordings of her, ensuring that she will remain with us forever.

The singer, winner of the talent show Talentmania at the age of 12, broadcast on Czech and Slovak television, received her cancer diagnosis in February 2022. In order to be treated, she had to leave the stage, with a message that had moved everyone.