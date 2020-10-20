R.ecep Tayyip Erdogan won. In the presidential election in the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, which is only recognized by Turkey, his candidate Ersin Tatar narrowly prevailed in the casting vote. Tatar, previously head of government in the Turkish-controlled part of Cyprus, received a good 51.7 percent of the vote in a duel with incumbent Mustafa Akinci on Sunday. At first glance, this hardly seems significant: the quasi-state in the north of the island, which has been divided since 1974 as a result of the Turkish invasion, not only lacks international recognition, it is also not of great numerical importance with barely 200,000 voters. In addition, North Cyprus depends heavily on Turkey economically as well as militarily – and thus also politically.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeastern European countries based in Vienna.

But for the eastern Mediterranean it is not a matter of indifference who represents the Turkish-dominated part of Cyprus, because not only the inner-Cypriot tensions are concentrated there, but also the conflicts between Athens and Ankara, such as the recently flared up “gas dispute” between the two NATO- States shows. The election results already allow one conclusion: Northern Cyprus will move even closer to Turkey in the future. The scarcely elected President Akinci had never had any illusions about the dependence of his area on Turkey. But wherever possible he had drawn a line from Ankara, not least through a credible advocacy of democracy and freedom of the press.