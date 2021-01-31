The situation of those isolated by Covid-19 in Formosa, the province governed for 25 years by Gildo Insfrán, unleashed a succession of complaints even in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) itself. Now the doctor Hector López Cano, who had gone on a hunger strike to denounce the mistreatment in the isolation centers, was raided at his home by a remote control and a towel.

According to the doctor himself, about 20 policemen raided his home without showing him a court order and took a towel from him. They accuse him of theft after leaving the hotel where they forced him to isolate himself.

“My protest was about the excessive time in quarantine and the excess of swabs: they made me do five, all negative. Upon entering the province after having gone to see my family in Corrientes after 10 months, I did a swab in Corrientes and two in Formosa, upon entering again, “he began with the explanation in dialogue with TN.

“I fulfilled the 15 days and the ones I did were valid, but for the province I needed two more. Forced seclusion was necessary, which is not isolation. I was in a hotel in poor condition where I couldn’t see the light and they wouldn’t let me go out into the hall, they had police permanently in custody, “he continued.

He said that under these conditions it was decided to go on hunger strike. “I repeat that it is not a preventive isolation because I never had Covid-19 despite attending patients they had. They changed my hotel, I had better conditions, but the police harassment began. It was a daily psychological torture of those who were guarding me,” he explained .

The doctor who works at the Central Hospital of Formosa said that he was released “when the secretary of human rights was coming” to the province and that he was allowed to do “home quarantine.”

Héctor López Cano, doctor in Formosa who denounced “forced confinement” in Formosa. Capture TN.

He said that when he left the hotel they held him in the hall for more than two and a half hours, in a chair, “and later they told me to come.” “The hotel room was never checked upon departure, as appropriate, and in the presence of the tenant,” he complained.

“They told me that they did not have the clothes to go in to check the room. But that was not my problem, I gave them ordered. I can repeat the way I arranged the piece a thousand times but they refused to enter,” he explained about what happened Thursday night.

In addition, he said that when he got home he even asked a friend to come to the hotel because he had forgotten the phone charger. “There they already told him that they could not enter,” he explained.

Then he assured that they arrived at his house on Sunday morning “three mobiles and 20 policemen“.” They tell me that there is a search warrant looking for a towel. They read it to me and when I asked for a copy they told me that they were not going to give it to me because they were going to give it to me in court. I was not allowed to call my lawyer, or touch the phone. They didn’t let me take a picture of the towel they kidnapped, “he questioned.

“My laundress is going to witness to me that she has been washing that towel for me for more than a year. The police took that as evidence. They told me they could break in“, he asserted.

Finally, he explained that the police personnel told him that it was “a cause of theft”. “Here they put 15 policemen in one room and there were others in the yard. None had gloves, neither the shirt nor the face mask, they entered and touched whatever they wanted. They left me with great concern,” he complained.

“I think this is a political-police retaliation for the hunger strike that he had carried out and for having reported that five negative swabs and a month of quarantine is excessive. Because the virus is 15 days old and all infectologists in the world know it. I insisted on that. He used the word forced confinement, not preventive isolation, “he concluded.

Héctor López Cano (Registration 1288) carried out the hunger strike by continuing to be deprived of his freedom after he had traveled to Corrientes to visit his family.

When he returned, the days of quarantine were computed as holidays: “I have been staying at the hotel since Sunday 17, I consider that with three negative swabs I can go to continue the quarantine at home,” he said at that time.

On that occasion, he had said that he spoke with Mario Romero Bruno, who is the director of the Central Hospital and is at the COVID table “who directly told me that I cannot quarantine at home and that the hunger strike will be good for me because I am an overweight person. “

AFG