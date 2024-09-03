The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Latino voters see Harris as better than former President Donald Trump on handling the economy.

Her 13-percentage-point lead among those voters also reflects the fact that they largely favor her approach to health care and climate change.

Latino voters favor Democrat Harris over Republican Trump by a wide margin on health care and 23 on climate change.

Latino voters, a diverse and fast-growing segment of America’s undecided electorate, are an attractive target for both candidates in a race that was rocked in July by President Joe Biden’s surprise withdrawal from the race and his handover to Harris.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted from Aug. 21 to 28, found that the top issues for registered Latino voters ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election are roughly the same as those for the country as a whole.

The economy, immigration, health care and climate change are at the top of this group of voters’ priorities.

Although registered voters overall prefer Trump’s approach to the economy to Harris’s by 45 percent to 36 percent, Latino registered voters see their approaches as even, with both candidates receiving 39 percent support.

This reflects an improvement for Democrats after a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May among Latino voters showed Biden trailing Trump by four points on the economy.

Latino voters favor Harris on health care policy by 46 percent to 29 percent, and on climate change by 46 percent to 23 percent, higher than the broader voter base, who also favored her on those issues.

Trump remained ahead on immigration policy, with Latino voters favoring him over Harris 42 percent to 37 percent, down from his 46 percent to 36 percent lead for Harris among voters overall.