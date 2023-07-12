The 64-year-old went to the doctor two weeks after noticing that his tongue had started to change colour.

About three weeks before his visit to the doctor, he had completed a course of clindamycin, an antibiotic, for a gum infection.

Doctors were not sure whether the condition was caused specifically by smoking, antibiotics, or a combination of the two.

Previous research has shown a connection between cigarette smoking and oral health, including the fact that it can cause a build-up of plaque and bacteria.

Antibiotics can also affect the oral microbiome, altering bacteria and allowing them to collect on the tongue.

Eventually, the man was diagnosed with a condition called “hairy tongue”.

The condition is characterized by the presence of an abnormal layer on the upper surface of the tongue.

This condition is caused by a build-up of dead skin cells on parts of the tongue, and wear on the top of the tongue can allow the formation of keratin, the same protein that hair on the head is made of.

As a result, the papillae become longer than normal, making the tongue appear “hairy”.

About 13 percent of Americans are affected by this condition, according to the American Academy of Oral Medicine.