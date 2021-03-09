Where to go on summer vacation 2021 in the corona pandemic? The Mediterranean island of Sardinia makes a polarizing decision for more security in the Covid 19 crisis. And is therefore considered a pioneer.

Munich / Cagliari – White, in Sardinia these are no longer just the sandy beaches, some of which are kilometers long.

The zona bianca is also the lowest warning level in Italy’s corona traffic light system. And as the only one of the total of 20 Italian regions, the huge island in the Mediterranean currently falls into this white zone due to the comparatively low number of Covid-19 cases. Because: Around March 9, the 7-day incidence was below 50, while new corona infections on the Italian mainland rose again significantly.

Summer vacation 2021: Sardinia (Italy) only wants to let in people vaccinated against Corona

Expression of concern about a third wave: Italy (more than 100,000 deaths in connection with Covid-19) will be the first EU country to produce the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. The Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company Adienne will produce the vaccine in Lombardy from July, the spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, told the news agency AFP.

And: According to the daily newspaper Repubblica the Scientific Council suggests that the government should once again be put into a tough lockdown. Sardinia (around 1.6 million inhabitants), which is popular with tourists, is an exception with its relatively lower infection rate.

The region does not want to jeopardize its success in the coronavirus pandemic lightly – and is therefore planning something spectacular with a view to the summer holiday in 2021. As the Southgerman newspaper (behind a payment barrier) reported, the regional government in Cagliari (around 150,000 inhabitants) wants to only allow guests who have already been vaccinated against Corona on the second largest island in the Mediterranean.

Corona summer vacation only for vaccinated people? Is Sicily following the example of sardines?

This does not apply to visitors who can show a negative PCR test that is not older than 48 hours. Which is quite difficult both when traveling by air and when crossing to Sardinia by ferry. Otherwise, the following applies: Anyone who enters the country anyway and does not have a vaccination certificate must be in quarantine for several days.

As proof of vaccination should be loud SZ a Passaporto sanitario, i.e. a health card. This could – digitally – serve as a pioneer throughout Europe. Sicily, and thus another Italian holiday region, should also think about it. Summer vacation 2021 – are the privileges for vaccinated people coming now? (pm)