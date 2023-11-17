The events that occurred in the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla before the match Colombia vs. Brazil They called attention to the return of sports culture to sporting venues.

It is the duty of Ministry of Sports ensure the integrity of our “sports” shows. Aligned with one of the ministry’s flagship programs, #NiSilencioNiViolencia, it is imperative to address an issue that concerns us all: bullying in the sports environment,” the statement says.

(Brutal pitched battle in the press room after the Colombia vs. Brazil game, video (Tremendous fight in Argentina vs. Uruguay: Messi threw a punch and started the altercation; video)

And he adds: “This, in any form or circumstance, is an affront to the fundamental principles of sport. It attacks fair play, leaves invisible scars on those who suffer from it, in addition to contaminating the spirit of healthy competition, which must always prevail. at each event.

There is more

Mindeporte warns that it is time to stop along the way, reflect and, above all, join forces to eradicate this nascent practice that muddies an activity as commendable as sport. The invitation, then, is to raise the collective voice, but focused on taking forceful measures that guarantee sporting events in peace and harmony, which are true spaces of respect, inclusion, equality and mutual support.

“SPORTS FOR EQUALITY reflects our unwavering stance. We will not remain silent and we will act in the face of bullying and ruthless pointing; much less will we tolerate violence in any area of ​​our society, least of all in sport, which represents values ​​such as work in team, tolerance and the spirit of improvement,” he said.

“From the Inspection, Surveillance and Control Directorate of the ministry, we have been working to strengthen security and coexistence in stadiums, demanding that local soccer commissions comply with the updating and implementation of security protocols and emergency and contingency plans for sports venues,” read in the statement.

Likewise, Mindeporte warns that it has deployed actions to strengthen the application of sanctions for behaviors that affect coexistence in stadiums and that includes verbal attacks contemplated in article 98 of Law 1453 of 2011.

“Therefore, we ask fans to comply with the provisions of article 31 of Decree 1007 of 2012, which refers to the Fan Statute, which prohibits messages inciting violence inside stadiums, including of a racist or xenophobic, and singing discriminatory chants,” he said.

Finally, he said: “Likewise, Law 1257 of 2008 establishes standards for raising awareness, preventing and punishing forms of violence and discrimination against women, which were recently violated by the publicly known facts against the Minister. of Sports and the daughter of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro“.

Mindeporte pointed out that “we cannot allow this type of harmful demonstrations to overshadow the triumphs, effort and sporting spirit that so exalt our nation. Together, with determination and as a team, we will make each sporting spectacle an example of peaceful and respectful coexistence.” “.

(In video: Luis Díaz’s great goals for Colombia’s victory over Brazil)