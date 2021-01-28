Didier Le Reste and Philippe Denolle

Members of the National Rail Convergence (CNR) office

For nearly thirty years, public companies have been the victim of liberalism, the product of national and European policies. A succession of reforms and laws that led in France to the break-up of SNCF into five limited companies. The liberalization of rail freight, which took place in 2006, was a bitter failure. Despite everything, SNCF managers have pursued a policy of outsourcing by buying out other companies and developing road subsidiaries, creating the conditions for its own competition. A spiral of decline, condemning any possibility of a significant resumption of trafficking, contributing to abandon a number of territories, destroy jobs and the loss of know-how.

Conversely, the regionalization of TER, generalized in 2002, has made it possible to develop daily transport, but with limits following the financial disengagement of the State. Today, the region is becoming a decisive element for the future of the network, to the point that the State is organizing the transfer of the maintenance of so-called “fine service” lines to local authorities. A strategy that consists in making them bear the cost of closing these lines and transferring them to the road.

With the pandemic, SNCF is experiencing abysmal losses which are added to the colossal debt of the State that the public company bears. From this point of view, where are we with the recovery by the State of 35 billion of its debt, promised in 2018? A fortiori, within the framework of the “recovery plan” presented recently by the government, this one helped the SNCF much less than other groups like Air France and Renault!

Currently, the SNCF is continuing to reduce the offer, validated by most regions for the TER part, even TET (Corail trains, etc.). These are closed counters, closed waiting rooms forcing users to wait in the cold to respect barrier gestures. Ubuesque situation, when, on board the trains, the SNCF puts an end to the compulsory reservation to promote refills. At the start and end of the week, many students and schoolchildren travel in the metro configuration during rush hour. Deprived of catering in major stations, TGV users are asked to avoid eating, but end up doing so within a meter of another traveler.

Many users question the cleaning conditions of contact surfaces before, during and after their trips when these activities are entrusted to private companies! A crucial question at a time when several variants appear and a controversy over the effectiveness of certain types of masks! For CNR, there can be no calculated risk policy.

The National Rail Convergence called on the president of the SNCF and the Minister of Transport by demanding to suspend the savings plan that is being put in place, to restore the maximum number of trains by creating the necessary space between users by setting up free reservations, to set up a sanitary protocol at stations and on board trains, accessible to users and railway workers, to review reception at the station by reopening counters and returning essential services, and, finally, quickly initiate a vast plan to hire railway workers.