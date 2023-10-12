The plastic ass synthesizes almost everything. There is a young lady, a 28-year-old brunette from Argentina who could be called Sofía Clerici and she has dedicated her short life to strengthening her gentle little body with physical and chemical tools. We are not going to dwell on her name, although someone may think that “Sofía Clerici” —Sofia is wisdom, clerici the priests—would have some dark meaning in a country called “Argentina” because its Hispanic squatters allowed themselves to be convinced that it was overflowing with that money—silver— which I didn’t even have in a photo.

The young lady, in any case, enhances and imposes her secondary sexual attributes, what certain men would call her body. She doesn’t do it because of that healthy men in healthy corpore nor for the sad self-love that we call narcissism; Your body is your form and your means of life. He shows it in photos and videos, he uses it to captivate avid and wealthy, powerful circus gentlemen. And there they were—his gentle little body, his little plastic ass—in the Instagram images that unleashed another silly storm, the kind usually carried out by Creole politicians.

The story is simple: the other person in that photo, taken aboard a stunning yacht in the sea of ​​Marbella, next to bottles of champagne and expensive jewelry and his much less illustrious ass, was the then Chief of Staff of the province of Buenos Aires, the second most powerful politician in the largest and poorest province of Argentina: 17 million inhabitants, 7 million below the poverty line.

The photo was offensive and offended: a metaphor for so much. The politician—a certain Insaurralde—had to resign and disappear from sight, and his fall begins to show too much about the financing of politics, the gambling mafias, those details. The lady, on the other hand, took advantage of her 15 minutes of fame. And Mr. Milei, a candidate who has based his campaign on the hatred that so many Argentines feel for Argentine politicians, continued to gain points.

All this to say that these gentlemen and ladies have well earned the reputation of being stupid profiteers that packs them. The episodes of corruption follow one another, full of imagination. They all consist of the same thing: getting money to do vulgar things, sadly showing who they are.

Corruption irritates because it is the most complete example of the perks of political power. They take advantage of a place that we supposedly gave them for something else. They deny the fundamental fiction of democracy: that they represent us, that they are there to care for us, help us, serve us. They are the strongest evidence of a selfishness that should not exist. The curious thing is that we are all, on our scale, to the extent of our possibilities, corrupt. We prefer, so many times, to bribe—the word is very ugly, we use others—an official rather than pay a fine. The hardest thing about corruption is that it establishes extreme inequality: between those who can and those who would like to.

And they tell you—they often tell you—that “corruption is neither left nor right,” to say that it is practiced by gentlemen who proclaim themselves to be both left and right. And that, therefore, “corruption has no ideology.” When corruption is, precisely, the triumph of an ideology: the one that makes them want money, consumption, various luxuries, personal advantages. It is sad and tedious that the majority of corrupt people want money to buy fat cars, flashy trips, silicones and their containers, dresses with their brands, jewelry, magazine covers. Sometimes it seems that the worst thing about this race of corrupt people is their lack of imagination, their very little ambition.

They are not – they do not seem to be – capable of enjoying the much greater pleasure of doing something worthwhile, of improving the lives of millions, of feeling – if at all – their affection, their trust, their gratitude, of earning their paragraph in the history manual. They are not people with ideas; They are people with small appetites. To satisfy them, they need to stay in power: for them, power is an instrument that serves to preserve it. Thus they turned politics—Argentina—into the kingdom of stupid cunning, what in Buenos Aires was called “avivada.”

Revivals replace programs and projects and the best thing is that they usually go wrong. A recent event shows it starkly: the invention of Milei. Javier Milei is another mistake made by Argentine politicians.

It is already a classic: tomorrow’s defeated people today invent the Frankenstein that is going to subdue them. Raúl Alfonsín did it with Carlos Menem in 1988, because he believed that it served to weaken what he thought was his true adversary, Antonio Cafiero, and Menem fired him. Ernesto Duhalde did it in 2003 with Néstor Kirchner, because it helped him put an end to Menem — but Kirchner put an end to him. Cristina Fernández did it in 2007 with Mauricio Macri, when she divided her party so that Macri could win the elections for head of government of Buenos Aires because she believed that, being so posh or candy or box or strawberry, he was her easiest and most useful enemy. —and eight years later he removed her from the government. And now the DosFernández Duo and its candidate Sergio Massa did it with Javier Milei because they believed that they could get votes from the right of Patricia Bullrich, and the right of Patricia Bullrich also did it with Javier Milei because they believed that their constant attacks against Peronism. Thus, 35 years ago, each winning politician was a creation—twisted, failed—of his enemies: great strategic visions, shootings in the feet.

Thanks to this sustained nonsense, to rulers who think more about their asses than their governed, to bosses who concoct brilliant plans that are always poorly conceived, Argentina is as it is, and is now moving towards an incalculable abyss. Mr. Milei is likely to preside over the country; Even if he doesn’t achieve it, he has changed it: he has pushed the limits of what Argentines tolerated. A year ago it was unthinkable for a presidential candidate to say, echoing the words of the great assassin and former admiral Massera, that the genocide of the 1970s was “a war where some excesses were committed.” Or that climate change is a Marxist invention or that there is no wage gap between men and women. Or that Argentines must arm themselves to combat crime. Or that the country should not have a currency or a Central Bank and that the only one capable of regulating human relations is “the Market”, so education and health should be private and everything—including children or human organs—can be traded if There are those who want to buy and sell it.

That will be, whether he wins or not, Mr. Milei’s legacy: the conviction, which many desperate people now embrace, that a country is not a community of people who try to live together as best as possible but a jungle where everyone confronts each other to achieve the best. for himself. In many cases it already is, but no one says it: now there is someone who does, and legitimizes it. With that premise everything is going to be very complicated. We owe it, of course, to Milei’s unhinged drive and, above all, to the stupidity of Argentine politicians. And, if anything – but let’s say it quietly – a few million people who vote for them, put up with them, put up with almost everything except a plastic ass in Marbella, geez, because that really cannot be tolerated.