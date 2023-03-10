Dozens of countries around the world have faced the problem of US dollar shortages in recent months. The increase in the Fed’s rate and the general tightening of financial policy in America led to a massive outflow of capital from emerging markets, and in some states, dollars simply ceased to be enough. The result was the suspension of entire industries, quite profitable and successful. Among the main victims are the poorest countries in the world. About how dollar hegemony in international trade has harmed the states of Asia and Africa – in the material of Izvestia.

For currency – to the neighbors

In the banks of Kenya, dollars have ceased to be enough since the middle of last year. In an effort to protect its foreign exchange reserves, the Central Bank of the country decided to limit the issuance of American currency in the hands of both the population and businesses. The daily limit for the provision of dollars can now be $5 thousand, and we are talking about fairly large companies or entrepreneurs with millions of turnovers.

The latter are forced to look for dollars at least somewhere. They complain that in the best case, half of the banks where merchants turn to respond to requests for the sale of foreign currency. At the same time, in order to acquire $ 20 thousand, you need to have considerable luck. And this is far from the official rate of the Central Bank: with a ratio of 127 shillings to the dollar, purchases at the end of February were made for 137 shillings. It got to the point that local companies themselves became traders, selling the currency to those of their brothers who need it here and now. Some of these transactions are generally illegal and “break” the already crisis interbank foreign exchange market.

Moreover, the dynamic Kenyan private sector is forced to seek dollars in neighboring countries, such as Tanzania, where the need for the currency is slightly lower. Industrialists and entrepreneurs in every way scold the Central Bank because it refuses to saturate the market with dollars. With the urgent need for raw materials that can only be bought with US currency, the national manufacturing sector is losing competitiveness, they say. But the Central Bank can also be understood: the volume of international reserves is about $6.6 billion, which is the worst figure in ten years. This money will be enough to pay for only a little over three months of imports (half a year is the norm according to international standards). Due to the weak reserve position, the Central Bank was forced to weaken the shilling for 22 consecutive months, which during this time devalued by more than 20%.

No dollars – no drugs

In Pakistan, whose economy in the last 20-30 years, in principle, could not boast of stability, the shortage of dollars sharply exacerbates all existing problems. Losses are borne by all sectors of the economy. In particular, because of it, the most important national project to expand the capacity of oil refineries, which is necessary to get rid of Pakistan’s dependence on foreign gasoline and diesel, “hung up”. In particular, the Pakistan Refinery Limited plant, located in Karachi, has suspended its expansion twice (up to 100,000 barrels per day) due to the fact that it could not find $25 million for the next tranche to a British contractor.

The country’s pharmaceutical industry, one of the key sectors of the national industry, is in an acute crisis. The production of medicines has collapsed by more than 20% in the last few months. Pharmacists need to import raw materials and materials, which means that, in the absence of currency, they have to turn to banks for documents such as “letters of credit”, which are a kind of guarantee of future payment. However, credit institutions satisfy only half of such requests. At the same time, the lack of dollars has led to the fact that in the ports of the country or in their vicinity a lot of ships with equipment and raw materials for the production of medicines have accumulated, which, due to lack of currency, cannot even unload.

In turn, the express delivery company DHL temporarily limited work in Pakistan due to the lack of dollars inside the country, as well as due to restrictions on transferring US currency abroad. There are no local alternatives to DHL, which has dealt a heavy blow to the relevant market.

The Pakistani authorities expect that the state will be helped by the IMF, which should transfer the next tranche of $1.1 billion as part of an assistance program worth more than $6 billion. This money will be very useful, given that this year Pakistan must pay $7 billion on external loans, of which $ 2 billion – on a Chinese loan in March. However, the problem will not be solved in the long term, and if things continue as they are now, the situation will only get worse.

Oil does not export

The lack of dollars in Nigeria forced the local Central Bank to suspend payments to local commercial banks, which placed about $10 billion in the accounts of the regulator. Even before that, in November, there was a problem with flights to the country due to the fact that the Central Bank withheld about half a billion dollars belonging to international air carriers. The sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves has an effect: at the end of the year, only $36.6 billion remained, which is almost half as much as 15 years ago.

The main causes of the currency crisis are the reduction in oil revenues caused by sabotage and political problems with the oil-producing provinces. Difficulties occur against the backdrop of high oil prices, which, however, has already happened in the history of Nigeria. In addition, the situation was exacerbated by the decision to redesign the national currency, the naira, as well as to increase the use of cashless payments, which Nigerians do not trust too much.

This is not a complete list of countries where there are problems due to lack of dollars. Serious difficulties arose in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malawi and many other states, primarily in Asia and Africa. Due to the dollar problem, the currencies of Ghana, Egypt and Zambia collapsed. Each of them has its own additional circumstances that sharply exacerbated the crisis. However, there is a common root cause: the increase in Fed rates, which led to a sharp appreciation of the dollar and the outflow of capital, and hence the currency, from emerging markets. It was especially difficult for countries whose markets can hardly even be called fully “developing”, rather, they are emerging.

The rise in the price of the main raw materials was added to the growth of the dollar, which was associated with many factors, but it hit the poorest countries again. The hopes of the countries of Asia and Africa are now tied to the help of the IMF, but even with favorable developments, it can solve the problems only temporarily, while increasing the long-term debt burden. Another alternative is a deep devaluation, but this will inevitably lead to a drop in living standards in countries that already cannot boast of its high levels. Not to mention the risks associated with the growth of social tension.

