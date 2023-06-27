For a lifetime: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2
Tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 will be broadcast For all life, a 2021 film directed by Paolo Costella with Ambra Angiolini, Luca Bizzarri, Carolina Crescentini and many other well-known Italian actors. It is the last film in which Renato Scarpa appears. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
The curia cancels all weddings celebrated in a parish in the previous nine years, discovering that the priest who had officiated them was, in fact, a fraud. The fact has repercussions on four couples who, faced with the possibility of participating in a common ritual (also called by the curia, to “repair” the crime), take the opportunity to take stock of their “married” life. Between those who are immediately ready to remarry, those who no longer love their partner and those who have parallel stories, the film traces the vicissitudes and decisions of the eight protagonists.
For a lifetime: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of For a lifetime, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Ambra Angiolini: Sara
- Luca Bizzarri: Ed
- Carolina Crescentini: Jade
- Claudia Gerini: Viola
- Paolo Kessisoglu: Mark
- Filippo Nigro: Andrew
- Claudia Pandolfi as Paola
- Fabio Volo: Vito
- Eurydice Axen: Delia
- Edoardo Brandi: Julius
- Ivana Monti: Ippolita, mother of Andrea
- Renato Scarpa: Emilio, Andrea’s father
- Pamela Villoresi: Angela, Paola’s mother
- Bebo Storti: Vito’s lawyer
- Viviana Colais: Sara’s lawyer
- Imma Piro: judge
- Ignazio Oliva: Don Giacomo
- Alfredo Pea: maître d’
- Massimiliano Franciosa: radio director
- Cristina Moglia: director Saccomanno
Streaming and TV
Where to see For a lifetime on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
