Tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 will be broadcast For all life, a 2021 film directed by Paolo Costella with Ambra Angiolini, Luca Bizzarri, Carolina Crescentini and many other well-known Italian actors. It is the last film in which Renato Scarpa appears. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The curia cancels all weddings celebrated in a parish in the previous nine years, discovering that the priest who had officiated them was, in fact, a fraud. The fact has repercussions on four couples who, faced with the possibility of participating in a common ritual (also called by the curia, to “repair” the crime), take the opportunity to take stock of their “married” life. Between those who are immediately ready to remarry, those who no longer love their partner and those who have parallel stories, the film traces the vicissitudes and decisions of the eight protagonists.

For a lifetime: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of For a lifetime, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ambra Angiolini: Sara

Luca Bizzarri: Ed

Carolina Crescentini: Jade

Claudia Gerini: Viola

Paolo Kessisoglu: Mark

Filippo Nigro: Andrew

Claudia Pandolfi as Paola

Fabio Volo: Vito

Eurydice Axen: Delia

Edoardo Brandi: Julius

Ivana Monti: Ippolita, mother of Andrea

Renato Scarpa: Emilio, Andrea’s father

Pamela Villoresi: Angela, Paola’s mother

Bebo Storti: Vito’s lawyer

Viviana Colais: Sara’s lawyer

Imma Piro: judge

Ignazio Oliva: Don Giacomo

Alfredo Pea: maître d’

Massimiliano Franciosa: radio director

Cristina Moglia: director Saccomanno

Streaming and TV

Where to see For a lifetime on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.