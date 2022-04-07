This Wednesday, the pending duel of Day 4 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Liga MX between Toluca and Rayados took place at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwhich culminated in an agonizing 2-2 draw after a penalty committed by Cesar Montes that he VAR he managed to detect just in the added time, causing the anger of the people from Monterrey.
At nine minutes Jesus Gallardo he had confidence in himself and after leaving some rivals for speed he released a shot that the goalkeeper Luis Garcia managed to slap, however, a minute later, the tico Joel Campbell was lowered by Jorge Torres Nile in the area to concede a maximum penalty, which was correctly converted by the Argentine Maxi Meza for the gang.
Already at minute 28, the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he also had individual action being brought down, earning a free kick. The same charrúa was in charge of executing a set piece with his left leg, achieving the tie, thanks to the collaboration of the Argentine Stephen Andradawho was badly placed under the three posts.
Before finishing the first part, again Monterey went to the front through Campbell. At 35′, Gallant received the ball inside the area to send a precise center, where the chest failed by not measuring correctly, but the Costa Rican did take advantage. Before the whistle for halftime, the Dutchman Vincent Jansen he made the right post vibrate with a low shot.
When it seemed that those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich they would take the three points, the whistle Eduardo Galvan was warned by VAR to review the last play that happened in the area at 90 + 5 ‘, where it was observed as The puppy pulled the shirt of Haret Ortega. Once the maximum penalty has been marked, Fernandez He was in charge of executing to seal the final 2-2.
During the press conference, The king midas He let his dissatisfaction be noted for having let the victory go, apart from asking that the same criteria be used in all the matches, accepting that the defender’s penalty was a total lack of attention, also having positive words for the Red Devils squad.
“We let the game go, we had opportunities to increase the score, a lack of concentration, I hope these criteria are used for all games, they are inconveniences that can happen on the pitch, from the players, you have to see it well, not the I’ve seen it on video, I’ll have to check it out and internally talk about it”explained the helmsman.
“There are details that we have to continue working on to improve those aspects, culminate the scoring opportunities, it is a situation that we do not like, we must work to avoid these situations. We had more mistakes, we were defeating a rival who at home makes it strong and takes advantage of the weather conditions. (Rogelio) Funes Mori He stayed in Monterrey working, we hope he will be with us soon”ended.
With this result, scratched is placed in the eighth position with 16 units, while Toluca is seventh with 17. The next commitment of La Pandilla will be on Saturday, April 9, when it receives the visit of Santos Laguna at BBVA Bancomer StadiumLikewise, that same Saturday the Red Devils will do the honors to the Chivas.
