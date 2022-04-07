TIE WITH A TASTE OF VICTORY FOR TOLUCA! ? A well-marked last-minute penalty by Leo Fernández for the Red Devils to tie Rayados 2-2?https://t.co/kbiWevaAgL pic.twitter.com/VWtC3HCFcA – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 7, 2022

Already at minute 28, the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he also had individual action being brought down, earning a free kick. The same charrúa was in charge of executing a set piece with his left leg, achieving the tie, thanks to the collaboration of the Argentine Stephen Andradawho was badly placed under the three posts.

“We let the game go, we had opportunities to increase the score, a lack of concentration, I hope these criteria are used for all games, they are inconveniences that can happen on the pitch, from the players, you have to see it well, not the I’ve seen it on video, I’ll have to check it out and internally talk about it”explained the helmsman.

With this result, scratched is placed in the eighth position with 16 units, while Toluca is seventh with 17. The next commitment of La Pandilla will be on Saturday, April 9, when it receives the visit of Santos Laguna at BBVA Bancomer StadiumLikewise, that same Saturday the Red Devils will do the honors to the Chivas.