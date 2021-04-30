Overwatch He often releases cosmetic items and even outfits for his characters as a way to keep fans captive, although these are not always well received.

They almost always look for you skins go according to a specific theme, and recently Mei she was chosen to wear a peculiar uniform.

Her new outfit was intended to make her look like a mixed martial arts fighter, but what looked like good work was criticized by some internet users, who accused Overwatch of cultural appropriation.

This new appearance is named MM-Mei, and in addition to wearing gloves, it gives him a robe very similar to that used by boxers.

The element that caused discomfort among some users was the character’s hairstyle, since, according to some people, it is usually used only by people of African descent.

Controversy over an Overwatch hairstyle

The complaints came through Twitter, the main one being that of the user @raffyregulus, who opened the debate on that platform.

‘Who at Blizzard thought it was a good idea to give Mei a hairstyle that her hair texture could never achieve and would have no reason to? Clearly Overwatch is intentionally trolling black people, because they still haven’t learned. ‘

The majority of reactions were against this argument, and even criticized it for not knowing that several female fighters from MMA they usually use it in their fighting.

Some users claim that said skin from Overwatch is inspired by Zhang Weili, strawweight champion of Chinese origin, to whom they would have paid a tribute.

Despite the comments where the relationship of the hairstyle with mixed martial arts was pointed out, the user remained firm in his position, ensuring that the act was simple cultural appropriation.

Do you think it is a valid argument or that it is exaggerating in what it points out?

