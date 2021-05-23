San Francisco (dpa) – she added US company Google A new feature in its program for browsing the Internet, Google Chrome, allows to solve the problem of user passwords in many services and sites that have been pirated in one step.

While the usual Internet browsers warn the user when his password is detected in the list of passwords that have been hacked, the Chrome browser allows the user to solve the problem by clicking one button.

And as Google announced during the Google IO developer conference, when Google detects a weak password or has been hacked, the Google Assistant digital assistant will show the “change password” button in front of the user.

Google begins to provide the new feature for the Chrome version for smart devices running the Android operating system in the United States, to begin providing it in succession in various versions of Chrome worldwide.

At the same time, this feature will only work with the social networking site Twitter and “a small number” of other sites at the beginning.

The user needs to activate the “Password Tracking” feature in the Chrome browser settings.