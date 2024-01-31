Of Daniela Minerdi

According to recent studies, there may be a relationship between the composition of the microbiota and the quality of sexual life. Dysbiosis would cause erectile dysfunction and decreased libido

Is the intestinal microbiota also important for the quality of our sexual life? The answer, perhaps a little surprisingly, would seem to be yes. The news comes from studies conducted by Hanui University (China) and published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. The researchers found that men suffering from erectile dysfunction

have an intestinal microbiota dominated by bacteria belonging to the family of Lachnospiraceae, Tyzzerella and gender Senegalumassilia and Oscillibacter. known that these bacteria are involved inonset of diabetes and obesitytwo pathologies that have to do with sugar and fat metabolism disorders and which in turn also favor erection problems. On the contrary, men who have a fulfilling sexual life have an intestinal microbiota that reigns supreme the Ruminococcaceae bacterial family that protects us from diabetes and other inflammatory diseases, producing butyric acid during the fermentation of food fibers. L'butyric acidwhich is also found naturally in cheeses and dairy products, is not only used by colon cells as a main source of energy but also helps maintain the health of the intestinal wall. See also Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin impressed by symbolic photo of a girl with amputated arm

Good and bad bacteria The relationship between the microbiota and the sexual sphere also applies to women. In this case what was taken into consideration by the researchers was decreased sexual desire or libido

. In 2023 data from Anhui University published in the journal The Journal of Sexual Medicine have shown that women who complain of a decrease in sexual desire have a more numerous and heterogeneous intestinal microbiota compared to women with a normal libido. Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus are the two bacterial genera present in greater quantities in conditions of low libido while the Ruminococcus genus is abundant in the microbiota in normal conditions. Furthermore, in the two situations analyzed different concentrations of the metabolites implicated in the biosynthesis of steroids and in the metabolism of the amino acids histidine and tryptophan were found in the faeces. From these preliminary studies it emerges that the intestinal microbiota also has its say in intimate matters such as the quality of our sexual life. Ruminococcus, a bacterium that we easily associate with the rumen, we also find it in our intestines where it plays a role in safeguarding our happiness between the sheets. A precious ally to take care of with a diet rich in fibre. See also A2A presents the eighth Territorial Sustainability Report of Brescia

Erectile dysfunction The World Health Organization defines sexual health a state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality and includes a satisfying sexual life among the indicators of well-being and quality of life. According to a report by the Center for Social Investment Studies, after the age of 40, one in three women and two in three men are not sexually satisfied. Reduced desire for women and erectile dysfunction for men are the main causes of unhappy sexuality. The Ministry of Health defines erectile dysfunction the constant inability to achieve and/or maintain an erection adequate to complete satisfactory sexual intercourse. In Italy, according to what was reported by the Society of Andrology and Sexual Medicine, three million suffer from it, 40% of whom are over the age of 50 and 50% of whom are over seventy. According to the Italian Medicines Agency, in 2023 official sales of medicines dedicated to erectile dysfunction amounted to more than 200 million euros, placing them among the best-selling ones not reimbursed by the National Health System. Italy is the second country in the world in terms of consumption, after Great Britain. See also Tumors, the designer of clinical studies, 'holistic strategy to fight them'

Decrease in desire The presence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, altered metabolism of lipids and sugars leads to a high probability of suffering from this problem. Furthermore, smoking cigarettes, drinking a lot of alcohol, being obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle (as well as some types of drugs) are factors that can induce the onset or aggravate this dysfunction. The decline in sexual desire or libido, in Italy, as reported by the Association of hospital obstetricians-gynecologists, concerns 2.5 million women in particular after the age of 45, although there is a constant increase among the younger ones. Female libido is based on hormonal harmony, in which they play a decisive role testosterone

which triggers desire, and estrogens that transform that desire into excitement, allowing lubrication, especially vaginal lubrication. The decline in libido may be related to a neurophysiological state of increased inhibition or decreased arousal or both. Sometimes a temporary condition, in other cases a secondary symptom of real pathologies that involve hormonal imbalances, to which must be added depression, anxiety, stress.

