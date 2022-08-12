Argentinean Jean Maggi, 60, likes to define himself as a “serial dreamer” who runs after his dreams to prove (to himself) that it is possible to break the limits that societies still impose on people with disabilities. He crossed the Andes mountain range, ran world marathons on an adapted bicycle, climbed to the highest point that can be reached by car in the Himalayas and, for a few years, has directed a foundation that bears his name and one factory of adapted bicycles, with a full plant of workers with disabilities.

Maggi is a survivor of the poliomyelitis, a disease that attacks the spinal cord and causes muscle atrophy and paralysis, and that in the fifties and sixties of the last century disabled thousands of people around the world. “Polio attacks motor neurons; it has paralyzed 50% of my muscle mass”, explains Maggi. His legs, a muscle in his hand, a portion of the triceps and abdominals are affected. “Neuron that dies, muscle that paralyzes. Where there is paralysis there is deformation, the bone grows and the muscle that is paralyzed, does not”, she adds.

Maggi, married for 25 years and father of five children, divides his life into two: before and after accepting his status as a person with motor disabilities. The one before him was the first 37 years of his, when he suffered discrimination, harassment, the segregation of those times, self-pity and excesses. The later he arrived with a heart attack that completely changed his vision of life.

A heart attack that saved his life

Maggi’s childhood was marked by the immeasurable love of her mother and by winter vacations in hospitals where every year, from the ages of five to 18, her legs were broken so that they would grow straight. During his youth he immersed himself in the pleasures that the disease had denied him until then. As he says, it was the heart attack that saved his life and, among many things, opened the doors to high-performance sports and to dream big. To each challenge he added another one and, fortunately, he did not lack financial resources or willpower to make them a reality.

The motto that accompanies Maggi is: “The difficult is done and the impossible is attempted”

He ran world marathons on an adapted bicycle (New York, Barcelona, ​​Rome) and the Ironman triathlon in Miami, he crossed the Andes mountain range on horseback to unite Argentina and Chile together with the Uruguayan Gustavo Zervino, one of the 16 survivors of the tragedy of the Andes 1972, also the Swiss Alps, conquered the top of the Himalayas in a tour of Asian lands of 11 days and 480 kilometers, trained to support himself at age 50 on his German “bionic legs”, built a three-wheel bike factory (which allow you to pedal with your hands) to donate them and give work to young people with disabilities. He, too, is about to accomplish his next feat: a trip to space as a passenger on a suborbital flight in the coming months. The motto that accompanies it: “The difficult is done and the impossible is attempted”.

The diagnostic bomb

Maggi contracted polio (eradicated from the American continent in 1991) when he was one year old, when he had stood up for the first time and after being vaccinated. He had to be the one case in two million in which the immunized person did not generate immunity, but rather caused the disease. “I always say that I am pro-vaccines. Mine was an accident, ”says Maggi, in the office of his foundation in the Argentine city of Córdoba.

In family life, the diagnosis was like a bomb. His parents Juan and Nelia, then 21 and 20 years old, lived in a society that kept people with some kind of dysfunction indoors, excluded. Still, the Maggis sent their son to school. “So, in Argentina, disability was marginal, regardless of the economic situation. There were parents who did not send their children to school because of bullying. I thank my family for that, because in spite of everything they continued betting that I move in society, ”he points out.

Nelia took care of the house, and Juan, her father, was busy becoming what he eventually was: a successful businessman. Meanwhile, Maggi got tired of hearing the pitiful word “poor little thing” in the street so many times that he ended up believing it. “What he heard (‘he won’t be able to play football’, ‘he won’t be able to run’ or ‘he won’t dance, poor guy’) made me look at myself in this mirror of misfortune”, says Maggi. He walked the fine line of discrimination and self-segregation.

the highest peak

The youthful life of excesses and self-neglect put him at risk (he entered intensive care 14 times in one year) and also shattered his marriage. “One Friday at two in the afternoon, my wife, already fed up, told me: ‘We have to talk because this is not enough,’ with the luck that on the way home from work I had a heart attack. We were never able to talk because the next meeting was in intensive care [unidad de cuidados intensivos]”, remember. He exchanged glances with his wife when leaving the emergency room and it was enough to agree that she had to reinvent herself, change her habits. What came next: shuffle and deal again; accept the rules of the game. His wife trusted and accompanied him.

He began training with the million dollar question hanging around: how would the infarcted heart of a motor disabled person with 19 extra kilos respond? First they were seated boxing practices, but later he discovered bicycles adapted for pedaling with his hands (the same as conventional ones, but adapted to a three-wheel frame) through his coach and friend Jorge Canatta, which would allow him aerobic activity. “When I sat there I felt like I had the Superman cape on. A freedom! Having sweated and tired my body opened up a world and a potential for me”, he assures. A year later he was running the New York marathon. Maggi describes the feeling of having crossed the finish line in Central Park, like the one he might feel as a prisoner when the prison doors open. “For me it was that; I was a prisoner of my mind for years.

When I sat on the bike I felt like I had the Superman cape on. A freedom! Jean Maggie

From there, the journey to show himself and show the world that limits can be broken was endless. He played wheelchair basketball, tennis, horseback riding, participated in the 2010 Vancouver Paralympic Games and entered the Argentine snow ski team. “He wanted to do everything he hadn’t been able to do until he was 37 years old,” he says. His achievements, he was convinced, could be a vindication of the rights of people with disabilities. “So I said: where is the highest pass where I can ride my bike?” she says. To climb the Himalayas he trained about six hours a day for 109 days and 2,500 kilometers.

On August 3, 2015, he summited at 5,600 meters in Khardung, the highest road in the world for vehicles. Getting off the bike he covered his shoulders with the Argentine flag and raised his canes to the sky: he had arrived. “When I reached the top, the world fell down on me,” he recounts. Two cameramen recorded the moment that was later shown in the film Himalaya Challengeand later in the documentary the infinite limitdirected by the Oscar-winning Argentine John Joseph Campanella (based on the book by journalist Carlos Marcó The adventure of breaking limits), available on Netflix, in 160 countries and in 47 languages.

Jean Maggi summiting at 5,600 meters at the top of Khardung, the highest point of his trek through the Himalayas. Press Jean Maggi (Archive)

The extraordinary feat of self-improvement made world news, demolished myths and became the cornerstone of the foundation.

Bicycles as freedom

Upon returning to Argentina, Maggi toured schools giving motivational talks looking at functional diversity from another plane. Companies were interested in his lectures. Maggi asked them to donate a bicycle adapted for children and young people with motor disabilities. That was the germ of his non-profit organization, which was born in 2016. In the first presentation in a company he received the equivalent of half a bicycle. Today, he speaks to audiences that donate up to a hundred.

In 2017, the first bicycles were assembled by a blacksmith from Córdoba in an artisanal way. But its delivery capacity was limited for the growing demand. Thus was born the idea of ​​manufacturing them and summoning those who have been marginalized from the labor market due to their condition. “Campanella’s documentary had a great impact in Argentina and there the factory exploded: it went from manufacturing 50 bicycles per year to 100 bicycles per month,” explains Maggi.

The factory seeks to change the concept of functional diversity to awaken the potential of people. In the 2021 Emmy Award-winning documentary Super-adapted, partners of the same dream, also directed by Campanella, the beneficiaries and partners of the project speak of “the bicycles of freedom”, of hope on three wheels. Since 2016, the foundation has delivered 1,800 adapted bicycles.

The youth of the factory

Gustavo, Gonzalo, Elias, Mauricio, Braian, Luciano, Sergio, Vanesa and Gabriel are the young people who work in the SuperAdaptados factory, and who feel they have reached the summit in the Himalayas the day they got a job. In Argentina it is still an epic to get a job when you live with a disability. The last record about it published by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) in 2018 indicates that 10.2% of the population suffers from some type of dysfunction and only 32.2% have a job.

I have a disability and it is very difficult to get a job, they do not give us an opportunity, they do not trust us Gonzalo, worker at the adapted bicycle factory

In a room full of bicycle frames, wheels and tools, Gustavo, 24, believes that the obstacles to finding a job can be explained because “people are not prepared to give them a job.” Gonzalo, 25, agrees: “I worked at a foundation making soy milanesas, but the money was not enough because I earned 4,000 pesos (30 euros) per month. It is very difficult to get a job, they don’t give us an opportunity, they don’t have faith in us”, he says. Elías, 26, the oldest of the employees, has spina bifida, a malformation caused by a lack of folic acid during pregnancy. “Before coming here, I got tired of throwing resumes everywhere, I tried to start a business with friends, but nothing stable like today,” he says.

Elías Moyano, one of the disabled workers at the adapted bicycle factory. Ramiro Pereira

Maggi’s next challenge is a suborbital flight into space in the next year. For this she trained all last year and passed the admission tests at the Nastar Center, the first security facility approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a trainer for commercial human spaceflight. “I have been following the project of these civil flights to space for 12 years. This dream predates the Himalayas,” says Maggi.

It’s not my trip to space, it’s disability’s trip to space. No more ‘poor things’. The person with a disability can be an astronaut, a marathon runner, a mountaineer, an engineer… Jean Maggie

The flight will take place in a ship that will reach 85 kilometers from Earth, where it will remain three minutes, with zero gravity, before returning. The contract with the private company is already signed and Maggi will surely go down in history as the first person with functional diversity to contemplate the blue planet from the sky. “It’s not my trip to space, it’s disability’s trip to space. No more ‘poor things’. Someone like me can be an astronaut, a marathon runner, a mountaineer, an engineer, a musician, whatever you like. Let’s look at the person and then the disability. Not the other way around,” he concludes.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.