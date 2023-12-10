A ‘road map’ for food production must ensure that global warming does not exceed 1.5 degrees. During the climate summit in Dubai, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations shows for the first time what is needed to feed the growing world population within the limits of a planet: a quarter less methane emissions from livestock in 2030, for example. .

Agriculture is responsible for a third of greenhouse gases, an estimated 600 million people will go hungry in 2030 and three billion people eat unhealthy food. Food security is threatened in large parts of the Southern Hemisphere in particular by the consequences of climate change. So more food must be produced on less land and with fewer emissions.

The FAO’s ambitions are sky-high: no more malnutrition, and everyone must be able to afford healthy food by 2050. Not only must emissions be reduced, agriculture must also produce much more CO 2 save: net greenhouse gas emissions must be negative in 2050, with 1.5 gigatons of CO annually 2 -equivalent storage in agricultural soils.

To achieve these goals, the FAO has come up with what they call an “overwhelming” number of 120 action points, ranging from more efficient agriculture, restoring forests and nature reserves, reducing chemicals and water waste to soil and improve water quality and minimize food waste. But also: information about healthy food and price measures to encourage healthy and varied eating.

Illegal fishing

The goals are more concrete than they were. For example, 100 percent reduction in illegal fishing, 10 gigatons of additional storage of greenhouse gases in grassland and other agricultural land until 2050 and 50% less food waste by shops and consumers show how big the task is.

Unlike in the joint declaration for a more sustainable food system that was published earlier at this climate summit, the FAO now names the elephant in the room: methane emissions from livestock – in particular the amount of grazers such as cows – must be reduced by a quarter by 2030. down compared to 2020. The productivity of livestock worldwide must increase by 1.7 percent per year, with gains to be made mainly if small farmers receive help in improving their yields. Although not explicit stated in the report, a quarter less methane is probably unattainable with technological innovation alone. This actually means that the world will have to make do with fewer livestock. A sensitive point: in the Northern Hemisphere people eat on average much more meat and dairy than is good for their health and the planet, while in the poorest countries there are still protein deficiencies.

Inclusivity is a separate part of the roadmap. This reflects the growing attention to inequality in the food system: there is more hunger in poor countries and a healthy diet is not available to many people. In families where women have to earn a living, there is less to eat. Indigenous residents are more likely to experience land theft. Wars, corruption, forest fires, droughts and floods threaten harvests and access to food. According to the FAO, groups that are more vulnerable to the extreme consequences of climate change should therefore be better protected. And women should be able to produce just as much food and generate income from their businesses as men.

Third of all greenhouse gases

The FAO roadmap shows that there is a gradual realization that radical changes in the food system are necessary to achieve climate goals and feed the growing world population in a healthy way. A third of global CO 2 emissions are borne by farmers and other food producers. In the Netherlands this is approximately 14 percent, of which 70 percent comes from livestock farming. Earlier during COP28, 134 participants pledged to make food part of their climate plans by 2025. This also included the largest agricultural emitters, such as Brazil, China, the United States and the European Union. However, specific goals, such as those regarding methane emissions, are not included in that statement. Nor has any money been promised to help countries achieve their goals.