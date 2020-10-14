Collective text

A meeting was held on September 10 at the Théâtre Berthelot, in Montreuil, at the initiative of the Fête de l’Humanité, the Culture Collective of the PCF and the Town Hall of Montreuil, looking for ways of new states general of culture. . Everywhere in the country is growing this aspiration to meet again and to imagine together the cultural dynamics that the situation calls for. Such a movement can only be collective and decentralized. When the country’s political authorities try to empty our existences of art and culture, at a time when we have an absolute need for it more than ever, how can we imagine the powerful social and citizen mobilizations without a strong cultural movement?

The world of arts and culture affected by the pandemic The world of arts and culture has been particularly affected by the pandemic: theaters and cinemas, publishers and bookstores, galleries and museums, public and private facilities, festivals were closed for the long weeks of confinement, and their gradual reopening is extremely slow. It is a real catastrophe suffered by all the actors of artistic and cultural life. In addition, the anxiety-provoking climate and fear maintained by the authorities and the mainstream media are helping to stifle artistic life, especially performing arts and the visual arts.

To the budgetary and social regression of public cultural policies imposed for decades is thus added the health crisis whose culture is, according to the minister’s own admission, the sector most affected after transport, much more brutally than the whole economy. Culture, arts, audiovisual and media alone account for nearly 5% of GDP. But, beyond this accounting observation, it is the very future of society, the emancipation of its members, the fate of human civilization that are in question if culture is no longer a priority factor of public policies. However, the “recovery plan” of 100 billion euros announced by the government provides only 2 billion for culture. This is largely insufficient with regard to this major societal issue and to respond urgently to the economic and social damage caused by the health crisis.

We are told that these sums will be allocated primarily to heritage (614 million). More than half will go to the resumption of activity of large heritage establishments mainly located in the Paris region, while live entertainment, even more severely affected, will only have 426, of which more than half will be intended for the private sector, that the cinema and the audio-visual one will touch only 165 million, the press, so hard affected 140, the book 53. The public audio-visual one will receive 70 million, sum largely lower than the budgetary “savings” demanded by the State these last two years . Likewise, cinema aid is much lower than the recurring levies suffered by the National Center for Cinema and Animated Image (CNC).

Not a discounted stimulus plan, but a real reconstruction plan This discounted plan, mainly targeted at private companies, sees support for employment and artistic and cultural work reduced to the minimum: 13 million only to support “artistic employment”. As for the 30 million planned for the “public order”, this sum compared to some 50,000 visual artists in activity is derisory …

While certain emergency measures may heal a few wounds, they do not respond to the need for a long-term adaptation of the artistic and cultural sectors to the new situation. If the employees, artists and technicians, in a situation of intermittent work, were able to obtain a hard fight, as a safety net, an extension of their rights until August 31, 2021, the indemnities of unemployment will not replace paid work. As for artist-authors of all disciplines, the rewards that some may receive will be incommensurate with the loss of paid activity they suffer. This poses the problem of their social status, in particular during periods of inactivity.

Art and culture, “labor activities” if there is one, must receive public aid mainly intended to support employment, artistic work, creation, and artists’ activity. from all disciplines as well as essential technical teams. We are no longer in a necessary “revival”, but in an essential “refoundation” of public policies in favor of art, culture and popular education. It is therefore not a recovery plan, but a real plan for the reconstruction and development of the arts and culture, the press and the media, as well as artistic and cultural education that the country needs. Putting art and culture back for all, for each and everyone, at the heart of society is a major issue in the “next world”. But let’s not wait for the Macronian power, all occupied with deploying its neoliberal and authoritarian policy with the hints of more and more Sarkozists, to provide the answers we want. For this, we must create in the country a great cultural, social and citizen movement intended to bring together all those who need a great cultural democracy.

Towards new states-general of culture

This is why we want to call on all cultural actors, but also associations, unions, politicians, all citizens: let’s mobilize to build new states general of culture. It is not a question of reproducing the great initiative of Jack Ralite in 1987, who brilliantly denounced the commodification, rampant at the time, of culture and the media, and made it possible to win the battle, always renewed, of the cultural exception. Jack Ralite, through his charisma and tenacity, succeeded in widely mobilizing artists and cultural actors and forcefully asking the question of the public service of culture. But times have changed: commodification is now everywhere and calls for new thinking to overhaul public policies; the irruption of local authorities in the cultural field is the happy symptom of the generalization of artistic and cultural decentralization in all the territories of the Republic; finally, the link between creation and popular education has become the ambition of elected officials, associations and many artists and cultural actors.

In short, cultural creation and action are everywhere today and it is in each territory and with all the local actors that the mobilization for new states general of culture must be located with a great ambition: to reform policies. of culture, from local to global, to make culture a common good at the heart of our society. What if the country rustled in the coming weeks of a surge in culture. What if a long-term civic process took shape, starting with the territories and the multiple structures that punctuate the artistic and cultural life of our country. With artistic and cultural actors and beyond, with all those who work on a daily basis for everyone’s relationship to art, culture and popular education, in the city, school or community. work space, it is for each and everyone that such a company is aimed. Let’s make it together.