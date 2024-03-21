Nowadays, more and more classic cars are getting an electric motor. For example, just for fun, type 'electric restomod' into the search bar on our website. The results speak for themselves. For people who prefer to hear an engine roar, there are also restomods such as this classic Defender. The American Blackridge Motors took this Land Rover Defender 110 and put a V8 in the nose.

You can choose from two Chevy engines: an LS3 with 436 hp and an LT4 with 668 hp. For when you like the real thing. The latter can also be found in the Camaro ZL1 and the Corvette of the C7 generation. The eight cylinders are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission for which special drive shafts have been developed. We can imagine that those poor drive shafts of the standard Defender cannot handle the sevenfold increase in power.

The entire classic Land Rover Defender was tackled

We don't think the brakes designed for 70 hp are going to slow the car down enough with the new power. That is why Blackbridge is installing a new set of brakes from Wilwood, or optional Brembo brakes. The car also gets new shock absorbers and a reinforced propeller shaft. You can therefore best describe this conversion as a 'new' old Defender.

Blackbridge worked hard during the project to keep the outside of the car as original as possible. That worked out quite well, because you have to look carefully to distinguish the Defender from the original. The paint is still the same color as before, just like the white 16-inch steelies. Even the standard grille is still in the nose.

The interior looks old-fashioned, but it is not

The chairs have been renewed, but have retained the original pattern. The gauges in the instrument cluster have also been updated but remain in the old style. Blackbridge has even kept the very long gear lever, but it now serves the automatic transmission. There is also a clear difference when you turn on the radio. There is now a Sony sound system on board, which goes along with the retro look because the speakers are not placed very conspicuously.

Scott Gilbert, the CEO of Blackbridge Motors, wanted to develop a Defender that has the charms of a classic, but the handling of a modern car. The Land Rover should also be fun to drive. Now we just hope that this Land Rover Defender with an almost 700 hp V8 is more reliable than the original.