According to the New York Times, only 47 percent of Democrats support Biden’s candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections, as the Republican nominee is likely to be Joe Biden.

The poll was conducted by the Associated Press, and the results showed that Democrats do not reject Biden because they are not satisfied with his performance, but rather because of his advanced age.

Biden had played down concerns about his age and health, and said in a previous press interview that he was able to perform his work as required, “Watch me and judge.”

The numbers show that the Democrats are not disturbed by Biden, in terms of economic performance and management of Washington’s foreign policy files.

There are more concerns about Biden’s health among young Democrats, because if he wins a second term, he will leave the White House at the age of 86, which is a very advanced age, and may be disproportionate to the nature of the position and the fitness and hard work it requires.

Biden is currently the oldest president in American history to hold office, while his supporter Democrats do not hesitate to warn of the influence of the age factor.

The well-known researcher and strategist in the Democratic Party, David Axelrod, says that the issue of age will likely be raised strongly in the 2024 elections.

Former President Trump, in turn, focuses on Trump’s age, and he said in a recent press interview that he does not see Biden as healthy enough to run.

He added that he knows many people who have advanced in age but maintain their focus, while Biden is not like them, according to him.