LG revealed a new monitor with a vertical function that will allow you to enjoy the content from a new perspective.

The Dualup It has an aspect ratio of 16:18, which is equivalent to having two 21.5-inch monitors mounted one on top of the other.

The measurement of its diagonal reaches 27.6 inches, so it requires a special base designed by LG to support it on the desk.

Image: LG.

The design of this peculiar monitor is designed to be divided into two windows that offer comfort for the neck, making the movement of the head more comfortable.

The Dualup from LG It boasts a 2,560 x 2,880 resolution on a Nano IPS panel, with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and a DCI-P3 color gamut.

This screen model will be officially presented to the public on January 4 in the framework of CES 2022, where they will surely give more details.

At the moment it is not known when the sale of this peculiar monitor will begin or what its cost will be, so you can save from now on if you want.

LG revealed another interesting model

With the needs of graphic designers in mind, the arrival of the UltraFine Display, a 31.5-inch monitor and 400 nits of brightness, was also announced.

It has a 32-inch Nano IPS Black panel with 4K UHD resolution, as well as a 2,000: 1 contrast ratio and 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which allows a sharp image.

Image: LG.

One of the most remarkable features of this model is that it integrates a removable self-calibration sensor that is programmed with an intuitive LG ‘software’ so you don’t have to do it manually.

Did you like any of these monitors?