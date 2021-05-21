Certainly, the cease-fire between the Palestinians and Israel, which took effect at 2 am yesterday, deserves a wide regional and international welcome. The confrontations heralded the outbreak of a regional crisis out of control. But stopping the bloodshed is a first step that must be built upon to prevent a return to a new round of bloody conflict.

Consequently, “a serious dialogue should be held to address the root causes of the conflict,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Here, the international community bears a primary responsibility in seeking more seriously to return to real negotiations aimed at achieving comprehensive, lasting and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

Concerned parties must invest the intensified international interest now in the Palestinian cause to launch towards new horizons that end suffering and relieve pain so that the attacks and acts of violence become a distant past.

This is precisely what the UAE has repeatedly called for, in its continuous call for a sustainable lull in the region that guarantees security, peace and stability, and the owners of the case have their historical and legal rights.

In parallel, there must be an international effort for reconstruction and rapid recovery to ensure the sustainability of the lull.

Only comprehensive and lasting solutions can end the tension and tension, and they are also the real pillars of a prosperous future in the Middle East, with what they offer peoples real opportunities and hopes for a common safe coexistence, instead of chaos, destruction and collapse.

«the Union»