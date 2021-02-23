Well, we have completed a year of this blog. It has been a strange, difficult, sad, outrageous, lonely, isolated, hopeful year … A year in which at one point in March we did not even know whether to continue with the blog, surrounded as we were and we are with pain and death. But we decided to continue so that we could think of something else and evade for a few moments each week. Now, in this blog post we want to talk fundamentally that this has been an … astronomical year. But what is a year? …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS