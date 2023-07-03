In the previous episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, it was possible to see how Diego Montalban He found out about the hard time he is going through Alessia after deciding to stay in Peru with Jimmy and start from scratch. This, after learning that her father was actually sending her abroad to end her relationship and separate her from the youngest of the Gonzales.

In the preview of the next chapter, it was possible to see that Diego was going through the winery of Don Gilberto, who was opening his business, when he sees his daughter sleeping on the floor of the premises, for which he remains pensive and with a sad face. sadness, perhaps considering apologizing to her so that their problems can be put aside.