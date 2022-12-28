We are about to finish the year 2022, which was one of great challenges, but without a doubt also of many achievements. This year, Mexicans, and practically the entire world, resumed part of the daily life that we had lost with the pandemic and that has meant returning with greater force to the path of progress with justice.

In my case, these end-of-year moments are reflectionbut above all they are very grateful to the Ahomense people, who have placed their trust in their municipal government and that has united efforts and projects to build a better municipality.

For this reason, my call to all Ahomenses is to continue walking the path of unity, respect, dialogue and consensus, knowing that we are united by the same objective, which is to live in the best place that we can build for our families and loved ones.

These are also moments to thank our President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for keeping hope alive Mexico with greater justice and progress for all and where the poor are no longer the forgotten, but rather the protagonists of an integral growth of our country.

Likewise, it is time to recognize and thank our governor of the state of Sinaloa, Dr. Ruben Rocha Moyahis solidarity humanism, which has been leading our entity along a path where Sinaloans, especially those who have less, find a route to improve their environment and their quality of life, becoming active makers of their own well-being.

In this way, we will receive 2023 with hope and faith in the future because, with our daily effort, next year will surely be better in every way.

For our part, in the government of Ahome, Sinaloawe will start 2023 with greater energy, focused on improving what we have been doing and on multiplying the actions that the population justly demands of us.

I also thank the population for their active participation.

To women, men, young people, older adults, students, teachers, fishermen, agricultural producers, merchants, ranchers, businessmen, fish farmers, housewives, the LGBTTTIQ+ community, people with disabilities, girls, boys and adolescents, people in the colonies and in the countryside because every day they teach us the path to follow, they surprise us with their participation and projects, they enlighten us with their energy in their daily struggle and, above all, they encourage us to be better every day in the construction of well-being for all.

For all this, I hope that 2023 will be a year of success, prosperity, health and a lot of creativity to discover together, society and government the best path to make ahome the best place to live, study, visit, work, produce and undertake.

May 2023 be marked by unity, happiness and faith in the future with progress and justice for all.

Happy New Year 2023!