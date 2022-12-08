Even with polarization, 93% of respondents say they hope that Lula makes a good government from 2023

Brazil remained divided after the end of the presidential elections in the opinion of 90% of Brazilians, according to the Genial/Quaest poll released this Thursday (8.Dec.2022).

Only 8% said that the country emerged united from the dispute between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Despite this, 93% say they hope that Lula makes a good government from 2023 onwards. full of the study (30.2 MB).

The survey “The Brazil we want” interviewed 2,005 people between December 3 and 6, 2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

The survey showed that 61% of respondents disapproved of Bolsonaro’s conduct in questioning the outcome of the elections. Among Lula voters, the percentage is 92%. Already 70% of Bolsonaristas agree with the president’s attitude.

The opinion on public manifestations pro-intervention and against the result of the polls indicates the country divided between those who consider that the movements are “democratic” and who sees them as “anti-democratic”with each side representing 45% of respondents.

TRANSITION AND Squid

Questioned about Lula’s performance during the transition period, 41% of those interviewed said they believed that his conduct so far was “better than expected”against 24% who considered it “worst”. Another 14% reported no change in expectation, and 21% were unable to answer.

The survey also asked separate questions about the nomination of the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) for the Ministry of Finance. The name is well received by 60% of respondents who voted for Lula, but rejected by 80% of those who went to the polls to re-elect Bolsonaro.

Among the general population, the nomination of the former mayor of São Paulo to lead the country’s economy is disapproved by 49% and approved by 36%, with 14% of respondents undecided on the issue. Here’s the full of questions about Haddad at the Farm (398 KB).

A trusted name of Lula, Fernando Haddad has been scheduled to articulate with the market on the economic policy of the next government.

He met with representatives of the World Bank on Wednesday (7.10), in Brasília, and promised “launch” PPP’s (public-private partnerships) in its management.

Read other research highlights:

Assessment of the Bolsonaro Government

Positive: 36%;

Negative: 38%;

Regular: 24%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

Conflict with the Powers

For 47% of respondents, Lula will have a more contentious relationship with the National Congress compared to Bolsonaro. With the STF (Federal Supreme Court), 46% believe that the PT will have a more harmonious dialogue.

Priority for the next government

The economy (25%) and social issues (20%) are the themes most cited as priorities for the administration that will take office. Among economic subjects, job creation (24%), inflation control (23%) and tax reduction (18%) predominate among the mentions.

Corruption with Lula

Will increase: 34%;

It will remain the same: 28%;

Will decrease: 30%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%.

Image of Brazil Abroad with Lula