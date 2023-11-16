More than half of Russians are interested in whether a potential partner has a personal car on a dating service, and every 10th person surveyed will not go on a date with a match who does not have a car. Experts from the dating service “Mamba” found this out by interviewing about 2 thousand respondents. The results of the study appeared in Izvestia on November 16.

Despite the fact that more than half of the men surveyed do not pay attention to whether a potential partner has a car, 31% of them would still like the woman to drive. Most often, such demands are made by respondents aged 23 to 40 years. Older men are not picky at all: most of them are ready to date a girl who doesn’t even have a driver’s license.

For girls, this question is much more acute: 88% of them will ask the question about having a car either in correspondence or on the first date. The reasons for this are generally quite practical: almost 70% believe that a car provides additional comfort for living and traveling, and almost 20% see it as a great topic of conversation because they drive themselves.

It’s no surprise that practical mid-segment cars are popular among girls: more than half of them choose Kia, Hyundai and Volkswagen for guys. Having a prestigious or sports car is of interest to younger respondents – under 25 years old. But owners of Russian-made cars are less fortunate: only 2% of respondents are ready to date a man with such a car.

Both men and women agree on one thing: a car is a profitable business, and more than half of those surveyed are ready to earn money for a car together. In the meantime, they haven’t been able to make money, the majority (80%) agree to date a person who uses car sharing.

The respondents are unanimous in their attitude towards their partners’ car hobby: 63% will respect the match’s interest, even if they do not share it. But not everyone likes showing off such a hobby on a dating app profile: only 6% of respondents think that a photo of a car on a profile is cool and stylish. Every fifth girl does not believe such images at all: they believe that the car is definitely not his.

In any case, it’s better not to ask a girl on a first date right in the car: 72% will be against such a meeting and will consider the proposal vulgar and even dangerous. Guys don’t mind at all: if a girl proposes, 76% of them will agree. It is curious that the older the respondents, the simpler their attitude to this issue: while young people are more likely to be afraid of meeting a match in a car, respondents aged 40 to 60 years, on the contrary, do not see any problems in this.

At the end of October, it became known that 63% of Russians are interested in the living conditions of their partner in a dating application, and every fifth woman will not go on a first date with a man who does not have his own home.