Floating over the ocean on a yacht sounds like something out of a James Bond film. If the Lazzarini design studio has its way, it could soon become a reality.

Rome – Traveling the world’s oceans with a private yacht – an experience that is reserved for the richest and provokes criticism, not least for reasons of climate protection. Nevertheless, some of the ships are impressive. The “Lazzarini Design Studio” has now presented a new design: The “Plectrum” is said to be 74 meters long and uses several “foils” to lift itself over the waves and race over the water at up to 75 knots. So this yacht can “fly” over the water and would be one of the fastest yachts in the world. It should cost 80 million euros.

Hovering yacht: Three engines, each with 5000 hp, are supposed to make the ship hover

Three hydrogen-powered engines should enable the vehicle to hover over water. Each individual engine should also have 5000 hp, reports Focus Online. According to the designers, they were inspired by the America’s Cup sailing boats.

Ultimately, the drive should function in a similar way to an airplane. The foils system makes it possible to climb further and further with increasing speed and in the end to lose contact with the water surface completely, they say.

The luxury yacht will offer a suite and a helicopter hangar, among other things

According to the designers, the “Plectrum” is a “super-light yacht”. It should consist entirely of dry carbon fiber composites. These substances are also used in the construction of aircraft, robots and wind turbines, among other things.

They are also the secret behind the high speeds that the yacht should be able to reach. You should be able to live on the ship over four levels. According to the Lazzarini Design Studio, she has six guest cabins, one suite, a pool, a helicopter hangar and a garage for two tenders. It is currently not clear when such a vehicle could be available. (LP)