President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to be impeached if he fails to comply with a court order. This is the assessment of 76% of Brazilians interviewed by Datafolha. The poll released on Saturday also shows that 21% said he should not be impeached, while 3% said they did not know.

The national poll was conducted in 190 cities with 3,667 voters from 13 to 15 September. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

+ Jurists point out Bolsonaro’s crimes in the pandemic and call for impeachment

According to the survey, the opening of impeachment in case of non-compliance with decisions has support mainly among the youngest (86% of young people aged 16 to 24), the poorest (82%) and those who fail Bolsonaro (94% ).

It is important to remember that on the September 7 holiday, when participating in a demonstration in São Paulo, Bolsonaro even declared that he would no longer comply with decisions made by Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“To tell you that, any decision made by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer comply. Our people’s patience has already run out, they still have time to ask for their cap and go about their own business. He, for us, no longer exists”, said the president.

Jurists said they see a crime of responsibility in the president’s speech, since the Brazilian Constitution says that no one can fail to comply with a court decision.

Pressed, the president backed down and two days later released a text entitled ‘Declaration to the Nation’ stating that he never had “the intention of attacking any of the powers”.

