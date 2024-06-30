A poll conducted by CBS News and YouGov after last Thursday’s US presidential debate found that 72 percent of voters surveyed believe President Joe Biden should not run for re-election.

This translates into a 9 percentage point increase compared to the same question asked in February.

Biden, 81, saw his candidacy weakened as the Democratic candidate for the November elections after the debate against former President Donald Trump, in which he appeared physically awkward and at times hesitant, incoherent and unable to finish a sentence.

Despite all this, the current occupant of the White House said the next day that he does not plan on giving up the race for a second term.

According to the survey, 86% of respondents consider Biden’s age to be a major reason he should not run, and 72% say the Democrat does not have the mental and cognitive health to be president, a seven-point increase from early June.

When asked more directly whether Biden should step aside as the Democratic nominee to give another Democrat a chance to run, 64% of respondents agreed.

The poll, conducted June 28-29 among 1,134 registered voters and with a margin of error of about 4.2 percentage points, also shows concern about Trump, 78, among voters.

Regarding the Republican candidate, the survey indicates that 49% of voters believe he does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, and 54% say he should not run.

After this week’s head-to-head, US media and polls showed Trump as the winner of the debate between the two candidates.

A poll by CNN, the network responsible for the first debate between presidential candidates in November, indicated on Thursday that registered voters who watched the meeting “think Trump outperformed Biden.”

“Most say they have no real confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country. At the same time, most who watched say it had little or no effect on his choice for president,” the channel reported.

Republicans who watched the first debate of 2024 expressed broad confidence in Trump’s performance, according to the poll, while Democrats are less optimistic about their party’s presumptive nominee.

“About 96% of viewers say Trump did a better job, while 69% of Democrats see Biden as the night’s winner,” according to the poll.

In 2020, when both candidates were running, the same poll noted that the public felt Biden outperformed Trump in their two presidential debates.

