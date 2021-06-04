“It is unacceptable and it is a scandal”, Dr. Franceso Segoni, emergency coordinator of Doctors without Borders in Peru. The country has been tackling a devastating wave of coronavirus with little luck since December, with the bleak record of being the country with the highest death rate in the world from covid.

And although about three weeks ago cases began to decline, deaths are climbing, therapy units are at full capacity and vaccines are missing. It is this last point that exasperates the doctor.

“Vaccines do not arrive in sufficient quantities. Doctors Without Borders assists in vaccination campaigns, and we realized that the problem is the same: there are not enough doses “, he says Clarion

The country is just vaccinating people over 60, something that Segoni also considers inadmissible, with two variants of covid lurking, such as Manos and Andean, which can be triggered at any time. “We cannot be calm,” he admits.

“Oxygen supplies are insufficient and a great concern is that the vaccination rate remains very low, leaving the population exposed and the health system under pressure,” he says.

Until May, 4 million vaccines arrived in Peru. Only 10% of the population received a single dose. And less than 4% are fully vaccinated. 33 million people live in the country.

The coronavirus has left more than 180,000 dead since the pandemic began, a much higher number (2.5 times more) than the previous count of 69,300, after the authorities changed the way of counting deaths from covid.

This new threshold took Peru to the world podium as the country with the highest number of deaths from covid for every million people and it ranks as the fifth country with the most deaths in absolute terms.

Contagions climb to almost two million.

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“Covax does not work”

The vaccines that are being applied are those of Pfizer and Sinopharm, most of which arrive through the Covax system, managed by the World Health Organization.

And this is where a Gordian knot is tightened in the supply of vaccines for the countries that need them most.

“Covax doesn’t work. It’s not a good system.”Segoni sentenced with obvious anger. “It does not take into account the situations in countries” with more critical situations, such as Peru or Brazil. “The system is failing” and is based more on a distribution of vaccines by number of inhabitants and not by the epidemiological situation.

“With the presence of multiple variants and the insufficient capacities of testing that lead to a slow detection of cases, we are concerned that as long as the population remains unprotected, the curve may begin to rise again ”, explains Segoni.

The other big problem in Peru is the state of the intensive units. Photo: MSF

Intensive units

The other big problem in Peru is the state of intensive units. Few beds. 100% occupied. And many patients; patients of such severity that they remain hospitalized for weeks, occupying what little there is.

What about the rest of the people who need to enter therapy?

Segoni explains that this is one reason why the death toll is high. In “high flow” units, where patients can receive from 15 to 70 liters of oxygen per minute, they are an alternative for people who cannot access an ICU. But in a flow unit they cannot be intubated, he clarifies.



MSF currently has two flow units, one in Cusco and the other in the city of Huacho. Photo: MSF

MSF currently has two flow units, one in Cusco and the other in the city of Huacho, north of Lima, where it has its own resources to assist the Peruvian health authorities. But MSF does not have its own vaccines.

“We tried to achieve, but we could not. If it is difficult for governments …”, he reflects.

The variants

The variants that circulate in Peru constitute the third leg of the problem. And they impact this second wave in two ways.

“They play in two ways. Younger people get sick. We see covid as a disease of older people, with illnesses, but now there are 30 or 40-year-old infected in high-flow units, “says Segoni.

The other sense, it is the circulation of variants.

“The circulation of the virus can accelerate at any time”, explains the doctor. And while the cases started to drop, that may change. We cannot be calm. “

Elections

How prudent is this Sunday to go to the polls, where Peruvians will vote for their next president between Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo.

For Segoni, there is no evidence that the elections affect infections. “So far the authorities have managed to carry out the April elections with sufficient security measures.” There was no peak after the first lap. And something like this is not expected to happen this Sunday. Unless people come out to demonstrate.

