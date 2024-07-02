From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/07/2024 – 6:00

For 59% of professionals, diversity and inclusion (D&I) in companies is just a marketing message. This was revealed by a survey by Infojobs, HR Tech, conducted in June 2024, with the participation of 421 professionals, 28.3% (119) of whom declared themselves part of the LGBTQIAP+ group. The survey also showed that 38% believe that it is a combination of marketing and genuine awareness.

“We need to ensure that organizational culture goes beyond superficial branding. To address prejudice and promote a more inclusive environment, companies need to implement clear diversity and inclusion policies,” says Infojobs’ head of HR, Hosana Azevedo.

The survey also showed that, among LGBTQIAP+ professionals, 93% see policies that promote inclusion as a way to change this scenario. Azevedo echoes the opinion of those surveyed. “Companies need to implement clear diversity and inclusion policies. This includes regular training for all employees on respect for diversity, reviewing and updating recruitment policies to ensure equity and transparency, and creating specific programs for hiring and developing LGBTQIAP+ talent,” says Hosana.

Among the LGBTQIAP+ community, 87% believe that hidden prejudices are barriers to their professional growth. However, among professionals who are not part of the community, the percentage of hidden prejudice in companies drops to 73%.

53% said they had already faced discrimination

More than half (53%) of LGBTQIAP+ professionals interviewed for the survey said they had faced discrimination related to their gender identity or sexuality in the workplace. Among these cases, 40% indicated that the discrimination came from peers, followed by 38% from superiors.

“Worryingly, 37% of discrimination cases were not reported due to fear of consequences. This requires not only inclusive policies, but also concrete actions to combat internal and social prejudices,” says Hosana.

68% of respondents said they do not work or have worked in companies with specific programs for hiring LGBTQIAP+ professionals and development focused on inclusion. Meanwhile, 51% said they do not work or have worked in companies with LGBTQIAP+ professionals in leadership.

Among the challenges most cited by LGBTQIAP+ professionals in the job market are cultural prejudice in companies (31%) and the difficulty in obtaining recognition and professional growth (26%).

The survey also reveals that, although 61% of participants have never been asked about their gender or sexuality during selection processes, more than half (55%) have considered hiding these aspects of their lives to increase their chances of employment.

Furthermore, 56% claim to have lost job opportunities due to their LGBTQIAP+ identity. However, 67% of respondents say they have not suffered prejudice related to this aspect during the selection processes.