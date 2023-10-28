Genial/Quaest survey shows that 76% of Brazilians think that Hamas is a “terrorist group”

Genial/Quaest survey carried out from October 19 to 22, 2023 shows that the majority of Brazilians (57%) think that Brazil is wrong in not classifying the extremist group Hamas as “terrorist”. Another 26% defend the government’s position and 17% preferred not to respond. Here’s the complete (PDF – 18 MB).

The survey asked respondents: “Is Brazil right not to classify the Hamas group as terrorists?” When crossing the answers with the declaration of vote in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, the study indicates that the majority of voters from both groups disagree with the government’s current discourse.

declare that they voted for Lula: almost half (48%) say that Brazil is wrong, 34% think that Brazil is right and 17% did not respond;

almost half (48%) say that Brazil is wrong, 34% think that Brazil is right and 17% did not respond; declare that they voted for Bolsonaro: 7 out of 10 say the country is wrong, 19% defend the government’s position and 11% did not respond.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Lula and the government have been criticized for not referring to the group as “terrorists”. According to the president, Brazil only recognizes an organization as “terrorist” when the UN (United Nations) does so. Hamas is not recognized in this way by the organization.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people in 120 municipalities in Brazil from October 19 to 22, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points in a 95% confidence interval.

The survey also asked the interviewees’ personal opinion about the group’s classification:

76% of Brazilians say that Hamas must be classified as a “terrorist group” ;

as a ; 10% think that the group must be classified as a “resistance group” ; It is

as a ; It is 14% did not respond.

HAMAS CLASSIFICATION X LULA EVALUATION

Among those who consider the performance of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as “positive”, 70% say that Hamas should be classified as “a terrorist group”. This number rises to 75% among those who consider the government “regular” and to 86% among those who evaluate the management as “negative”.

HOW DO THEY EVALUATE ISRAEL’S ACTION

For 61% of Brazilians, Israel’s military responses to the Hamas attack on October 7 are not justifiable, while 30% consider them justifiable. Another 9% did not respond.

The majority of respondents (77%) also think that Brazil should “stay neutral” in the conflict. Only 17% believe that the Brazilian government should “take a side”.

Around 7 in 10 respondents (69%) believe that Brazil should ignore the “fight and try to help find a peace solution”. Already 25% say that the country should position itself on the side of “who is right”.

GOVERNMENT ACTIONS IN THE WAR

The survey also specifically asked voters about how they evaluated the government’s actions during the conflict. The majority of interviewees considered the actions positive:

85% understand Lula’s dialogue with Middle Eastern countries to rescue Brazilians as “positive”;

85% considered the availability of planes to rescue Brazilians “positive”;

72% found Lula’s stance on prioritizing the rescue of Brazilians “positive”;

Despite this, the assessment of Lula’s personal stance towards the conflict divided voters: