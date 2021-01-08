Stands Inter Milan for sale? The Chinese industrial group Suning Group is apparently in negotiations with a European investment fund. The majority stake for the Nerazzurri should cost around half a billion euros.
Suning owner Jindong Zhang secured 68.55 percent of the shares in Inter Milan in June 2016. Zhan had big plans with Inter and wanted to lead the Nerazzurri back to the top national and international. Four and a half years later, he is apparently planning to sell his shares.
As the Corriere dello Sport reported from Italy, Zhang is already in negotiations with the European investment fund BC Partners Limited. The interested party is ready to offer 500 million euros. The price should also include the club’s net debt, which amounts to 350 million euros.
Zhang apparently wants to devote himself to other projects and therefore wants to get the deal wrapped up. In Serie A, Inter are in second place after matchday 16. The club has reported salary costs of 280 million euros a year. Due to the corona crisis, sales have recently plummeted. One possible reason for the planned sale.
Leave a Reply