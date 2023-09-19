From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/18/2023 – 17:10

An Infojobs survey showed that, in the view of 50.6% of professionals, diversity and inclusion in companies are only in the marketing discourse, while 43.5% believe that it is a combination of marketing and genuine awareness. People from the LGBTQIAPN+ group, black people and PwDs continue to live in environments of veiled or explicit prejudice, reiterated mainly by stereotypes.

+ Diversity and LGBTQIAPN+ Pride: how to create affirmative vacancies in companies?

For professor and actor Guilherme Terreri, known by his stage name and drag queen persona of Rita Von Hunty, the market is built from opinions about groups or individuals, based on characteristics – invented or real – to standardize or predict actions.

“The stereotype is built from an image structure, which allows us to identify the feelings of a people at a given moment. Discrimination comes in when the feeling becomes an action, which allows or prevents bodies from having access to some spheres or environments. Therefore, we can say that inequality and stereotypes are linked and one reproduces the other”, explains the professor, who also leads, through Cultural Studies, discussions on social issues.

In this sense, companies play a fundamental role in promoting well-being for all groups. According to the CEO of Infojobs, Ana Paula Prado, it is necessary to make a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in all instances.

“This must come not only from HR, but also from senior management, after all, the organizational culture needs to be reanalyzed as a whole to identify areas for improvement. Policies must be reviewed periodically to ensure greater equity and combat unconscious bias. That way, goals can be set,” she says.

Technology is an ally, as it is capable of offering indicators to monitor progress and measure employee satisfaction, reducing the turnover rate by up to 85%, in addition to contributing to more inclusive recruitment.

According to the executive, promoting affinity groups can also be an effective strategy, as it strengthens the sense of belonging and creates a safe space for discussions and feedback on corporate day-to-day operations and improvements to be made.