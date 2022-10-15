





A Datafolha survey shows that almost half of voters give a lot of importance to the candidate’s religion when deciding their vote in the second round. The weight of faith is greater among Bolsonaro voters than Lula’s. second round of elections.

The survey asked respondents to rate the candidate’s religion or faith as important on a scale of 1 to 5 – 1 being not at all important and 5 being very important.

Altogether, 49% of voters rated it 5, while 10% rated it 4; 11%, grade 3; 5%, grade 2; and 21%, grade 1. Another 5% did not know how to answer. On average, the responses had an index of 3.6.

The survey also showed that the religion factor in this second round weighs more among voters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) than among supporters of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In these two groups, the mean responses were 4.2 and 3.3, respectively.

According to Datafolha, 63% of Bolsonaro voters gave a 5 to the relevance of religion, that is, they consider the candidate’s faith to be a very important factor in the decision to vote. Among Lula’s voters, this rate was 39%.

In an election that has religiosity as one of the most discussed issues, the factor also exerts different influences when comparing different age groups and regions of the country.

Among young people aged 16 to 24, the average of responses was 3.3. The number rises to 3.9 among voters over 60. In the North, the index was 3.9, and in the South, 3.5.

Other factors

Datafolha also probed the influence of other factors when defining the vote for president in the second round. Altogether, 31% of voters said they considered it very important for the presidential candidate to have the support of their candidate for governor.

On the other hand, only 13% responded that the support of a TV artist is very influential. The support of a religious leader is very important for 22% of respondents.

The Datafolha survey, commissioned by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and TV Globo, was carried out between October 13 and 14. The institute heard 2,898 people in 180 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%.

