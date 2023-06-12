Nuevo León.- After being accused and prosecuted by murder to gunshots of four peoplea man was sentenced for a judge to pass 100 years and 6 monthsBehind bars.

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office reported that, through the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Feminicides and Crimes against Women, he presented at a trial hearing evidences sufficient and irrefutable, between documentaries, materials, testimonials and technical-scientific experts, to send to jail to Luis Antonio “N”.

A judge sentenced him to 100 years and 6 months of prison.

Luis Antonio committed four homicides by firearm projectileamong them that of a female victimin the municipalities of cadereyta, Cienega de Flores and apodacathis during the months of March and April of 2021.

detectives of the State Investigation Agency they achieved their capture in April of that same year (2021), when they found him driving in a vehicle carrying drug and a firearm short (gun).