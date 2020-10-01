Turkish President Recep Erdogan called the two-faced position of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, who called for an end to the Armenian-Azerbaijani armed conflict and proceed to negotiations.

According to the head of the Turkish government, whose speech in parliament quoted by Reuters, it will be possible to solve the problem only if the “occupiers” leave Karabakh.

Erdogan recalled that he had already discussed the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh with the leaders of the three countries, but this did not lead to anything, just as the actions of world leaders over the past 30 years did not lead to peace.

Now, the Prime Minister of Turkey noted, Azerbaijan has begun to take steps aimed at “cutting off the umbilical cord.”

It should be reminded that the only son of the Prime Minister of the country Ashot Pashinyan went to the front in Armenia.



819

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter