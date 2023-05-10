The economic situation, health problems, rising prices and high bills steal the sleep and serenity of Italians. For 26%, compared to a year ago, psychological well-being has significantly worsened. So much so that almost one in 5 turned to the care of an expert. This is what emerges from the survey carried out by the Piepoli Institute for the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop) on a representative sample of the Italian population.

Compared to a year ago, Italians seem less serene. If there is 11% who consider their psychological well-being improved, for 26% it has worsened, with a negative balance of -15%. The deterioration was felt equally among men (26%) and women (27%), but above all in the most productive range at work, the 35-54 age group, where a -23% was recorded.

The survey reveals that almost one Italian out of five (17%) has turned to the care of an expert. The percentage is quite similar between men (16%) and women (18%), but increases significantly in the younger segment of the population, that between 18 and 35 years of age, where 25% resort to a psychologist.