The General State Budgets for 2021 are already in force. Therefore, it is already effective that, as of this year, except in Navarra and the Basque Country -they have their own regulations in this regard-, the limit for contributions to individual pension plans is set at 2,000 euros per year (8,000 in 2020) , as long as it does not exceed 30% of the net income from work (same as until now). In addition, contributions to pension plans in favor of the spouse have a new ceiling of 1,000 euros (2,500 in 2020). Up to 8,000 euros may be allocated to employment plans (joint limit of 10,000 euros).

With this new regulation, the Government has estimated that in 2022 some 580 million euros will be saved in tax benefits, by reducing the volume of contributions to these products. In an approximate calculation and taking into account a very conservative average tax rate of those who make these contributions of 30%, as explained by Unai Ansejo, CEO of Indexa, “this means that pension plans will stop earning about 2,000 million of euros”.

They are many millions of euros, recognize the majority of the experts consulted. On the one hand, they will force savers to reformulate, at least in part, their long-term savings and, on the other, entities to offer a broader and more diversified range of other retirement-oriented products. The battle to achieve these savings – one must think that it is now mandatory to reduce the periodic contributions of customers that exceeded the limit of 2,000 euros per year and set maximums of 166 euros per month; 500, quarterly or 1,000, semiannual — has only just begun, they say.

For Unai Ansejo, the best option for this “excess” saving will continue to be, given their tax advantages in contributions, pension plans, although in the form of employment. Aware, however, that beyond the large corporations there are not many companies that offer them to their workers, at Indexa last November a service for the creation of multi-enrollment employment pension plans (of several companies , with no minimum number of employees each), “under the same management model as the rest of our products: indexing, customization, global diversification and low commissions.” It is, he adds, the first employment plan in Spain with a life cycle —the percentage of the investment in shares, and with it the investment risk, is reduced depending on the age of the participant— and can be contracted online.

Eva Valero, director of the Caser Siempre Pension Observatory, also believes that employment pension plans will be a good solution to re-channel the savings that until now reached private plans. In fact, he trusts that the Public Administration will develop a whole new regulation to promote them in the coming months “since up to now only basic guidelines and lines have been established,” he explains. Apart from these products, Valero believes that both the PIAS (Individual Systematic Savings Plan) and the SIALP (Individual Long-Term Savings Insurance, in which up to 5,000 euros per year can be saved for five years), the Unit Linked ( insurance linked to a portfolio of investment funds) or investment funds themselves can be a good alternative to save for retirement. However, it recognizes that one of its most innovative bets is Caser Cling Cling, a digital piggy bank that allows you to automatically save and accumulate money with each purchase by rounding these at the customer’s will (which also benefits from a 1% discount on them , up to a maximum of 120 euros) and allocate these savings (to which are joined by others on receipts …) to prepare for retirement through savings life insurance, “which makes it easier for the holder to obtain liquidity and even select savings time horizons closer ”, he points out. According to his estimates, one could, taking into account the average expenditure of a person, save around 30,000 euros, which would become 40,000 or 45,000 euros in 20 years.

David Espeja, director of Banca March’s private banking unit, believes that the range of possibilities for preparing for retirement – “what should be done as soon as possible, the better,” he points out – is very broad and the PIAS stands out among them. These individual systematic savings plans allow contributions of up to 8,000 euros per year for a maximum of 30 years (total limit 240,000 euros) and, when recovering the savings, no tax is paid on the gains obtained if the capital is recovered in retirement and in good shape. life annuity. Regarding these products, it is important to clarify that there is no official record of returns provided by the different PIAS marketed and that there are great divergences between those guaranteed, which are currently offering little more than a basic point of assured profitability, and those that diversify between 15% and 20% of their portfolios in equities. Among the latter is PIAS Next Generation in Unit Linked format by Banca March, which allows investment in megatrends: revolution 4.0, sustainability and the environment and demographics and lifestyle and requires an entry premium of 1,000 euros. Its profitability, according to its managers, exceeded 30% in 2020.

Investment funds

Enrique Borrajeros, communication president of EFPA Spain insists that, with the change in regulations on pension plans, financial planning is essential and, although he considers that all products associated with retirement (Unit Linked, PIAS, Insurance … ) are complementary to each other, “in reality, none of them, except for cases of people of a certain age, have just solved your future.”

Hence, its medium-term bet to re-channel the possible surplus savings from pension plans is clear: investment funds. For Borrajeros, these products are very varied, they lack limitations in their volume of contributions, they allow the change from one to another without taxation and the latter is relatively advantageous because there are fixed rates that range between 19% and 23% up to 200,000 euros and only 26% from that amount.