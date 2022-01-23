The story of Vika Z, the missing girl who survived with the help of a stray dog

A beautiful one history it took place recently in Russia. Vika Z, a child of only ones 10 years, is disappeared for 18 long hours, but she managed to to survive to the snow storm thanks to a stray dog. She snuggled up to him and kept her warm all night.

They have been long and heartbreaking hours for the little girl’s family. They launched the alarm to law enforcement, but for a long time no one had his news.

The drama took place on the island of Sakhalin, in Russia. After a day at school, the girl walked towards hers home. He did it practically every day and nothing had ever happened.

However, something truly terrible happened on that occasion. Vika suddenly lost orientation And she got lost. She no longer knew where to go and the parents, not seeing her return, tried to look for it alone.

Their attempts, however, did not lead to expected results. In fact, a few hours later, they decided to ask Help to the police.

With the arrival of the evening, the situation worsened further. This is because in that country the temperatures are really low and the little one, alone, would not have been able to to survive. In addition, the night also arrived snow.

The finding of little Vika Z with the local stray

After 18 long hours , the good news has arrived that everyone was hoping for. A man who lives in a neighborhood close to his family found the girl he was lying on old mattress together with a stray dog.

Has alerted the policemen hurriedly, who intervened promptly. Despite the night out, little Vika had not reported serious consequences, but only with the help of the sweet puppy. Here is the video of the story below:

From what the parents have told some media, the girl has always had a deep love for animals. Try to to help all the strays in his neighborhood. So it was nothing new for them to find out that she stayed the whole time attached to the dog.