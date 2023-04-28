She chose to have tubal ligations and endured excruciating pain for 11 years. Finally the doctors found the cause

This mother’s story has spread all over the world and is causing a lot of discussion. Maria Aderlinda Forero39, lived with nagging pain for 11 years until he discovered the absurd cause.

In 2012, she underwent the ligation of the fallopian tubes, no longer wanted to have children. She was already a mother of 4 children. But since then, her life has never been the same.

He started to feel a nuisance, initially bearable. Then it became a pain, getting worse with time. About her He took daily painkillers, but that discomfort was always there with her. She underwent checks, tests, therapies. But no one could understand and find the cause. She learned to live with it, she even had to change jobs.

After 11 long years, finally, the doctors have understood the cause of all that evil.

The ultrasound and a subsequent magnetic resonance showed that those who had operated on her in the past, subjecting her to ligation of the fallopian tubes, had left needle and thread in her body.

Not even the doctors could believe it, they were amazed. I was confused and very angry. Now I am awaiting a medical analysis before having the surgery to remove the needle and thread. I’m scared, I don’t want to die and leave my children alone.

Marìa Aderlinda Forero has finally found the cause of her malaise, which she has been experiencing for years affects his life. During the fallopian tube ligation procedure, doctors insert a needle into the belly button to fill the abdomen with gas (carbon dioxide). The goal is to dilate the cavity, to allow the surgeon to have an operating field that allows him to have the right dexterity.

But during this mother’s surgery, something went wrong, those doctors left the needle in her body and for 11 long years, nobody noticed.