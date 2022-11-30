For 11 days clinging to the rudder of an oil tanker: three migrants survive the crossing from Nigeria to the Canary Islands

They traveled 11 days and 11 nights clinging to the rudder of a 183-metre long oil tanker as it sailed in the open sea to reach the Canary Islands. Three Migrants survived the more than 2,700-mile journey from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas, under the stern of the Althini II. In a photo that has gone around the world, the three, probably of Senegalese origin, are shown sitting on the helm, with their feet half a meter from the water.

Once they arrived on the island of Gran Canaria they were transferred to hospitals in Las Palmas, with symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. The three will be sent back to their country of origin, on the same ship that brought them to the island, as required by Spanish law. It is not clear at the moment whether they have been informed of the right to seek asylum. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that there may be something very serious behind it because the photos are incredible,” Helena Maleno, director of the NGO Walking Borders, told Reuters, according to which the authorities should have informed migrants of the right to apply for asylum and interrogate them before returning them to the ship. “We’ve never seen such conditions where they arrived alive.”

According to the specialized site Marine Traffic, the ship flying the Maltese flag left Lagos on November 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday, without intermediate stops.