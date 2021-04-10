The Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA) recalled this Saturday that the broadcast of off-the-record interviews of journalists with officials or their lists of telephone calls violate article 43 of the National Constitution that enshrines journalistic professional secrecy.

In recent days, legislators from the ruling party and some media broadcast meetings of journalists with former President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada and Quinta de Olivos. These were off-the-record interviews – that is, off the record and with a commitment to maintain the anonymity of the source – which were duly recorded in the reports requested by the NGO Poder Ciudadano.

Lists of phone calls “from journalists with relevant figures from the previous government were also published, and the information is used to discredit those professionals”, Says FOPEA in a statement.

Kirchnerist media this week published off-the-record interviews of former president Mauricio Macri with Clarín general editor Ricardo Kirschbaum, the deputy editor of the newspaper Ricardo Roa, Joaquín Morales Solá, Jorge Lanata, Marcelo Longobardi, Luis Majul and Nicolás Wiñazki, among others.

“Anyone who is a little familiar with journalism knows that that is precisely the work of those who do political journalism: talk to the sources and, the more exalted and influential, the better ”, adds the note of the organization that brings together more than 600 journalists from all over the country.

Then he warns that “there are several voices that -by ignorance or interest in defamation- they interpret those visits in which a journalist speaks with a source as an alleged lack of independence ”.

However, “if the visiting lists were reviewed in governments of the opposite sign, in many cases those same journalists (who wrote the notes) could appear. And something similar would happen with the lists of telephone calls between journalists and important figures of power ”.

On its website, Citizen Power since 2016 has the records of entries to Olivos and the Government House from 2007 to 2015 and no one ever published the names of the journalists who met with former presidents Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

“In reality, the objective of these campaigns led by communicators who are spokesmen for the ruling party and by legislators, officials and lawyers of power, is to discredit the professional careers of these journalists”, Warns the organization chaired by Fernando Ruiz.

“In particular, we are concerned because in some of these cases the secret of journalistic sources is being violated, protected by our Constitution in its article 43”, He emphasizes.

This week, this was stated by the constitutionalist and former constituent Antonio Maria Hernandez, who was the author of that Magna Carta article.

Finally, FOPEA recalled that “this right is not a privilege of journalists, but a fundamental requirement for citizens to access the most sensitive information.”

Look also