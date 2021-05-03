The Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA) presented its annual report on Freedom of the Press, where it registered 82 attacks during the first year of Alberto Fernández’s government, 41% more than in 2019, when the president was Mauricio Macri.

More than half of the attacks in 2020 were physical, mental or material, of which there were 35 attacks on the integrity of journalists.

“The data is not accidental. The pandemic was the perfect excuse to deepen restrictions on access to public information and accentuate hate speech towards the press”, Stated in the report Mariana Muriel Fernández, member of the Board of Directors of FOPEA.

Constitutionalist Carmen Fontán presented the FOPEA Report and questioned the theory of lawfare, that raises the articulation of judges, prosecutors, opposition leaders, journalists and “concentrated media”, to persecute leaders of Kirchnerism, whose first expression was raised by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, in the investigation she had in the trial for overpricing in the work public in Santa Cruz. And that this Monday, the former vice-president Amado Boudou, in the talk he gave at the UBA, recalled Silvana Giudici, director for the opposition in the National Communications Agency (ENaCom).

In the annual report, FOPEA rejected the “stigmatization” of several investigative journalists made in a video by Cristina Kirchner, putting “the safety of these professionals at risk”. It is that in the middle of last year the leader of the Frente de Todos accused the macrismo of being an “illicit association” and showed images of journalists “accomplices”, such as Alfredo Leuco, Nicolás Wiñazki, Daniel Santoro, Jorge Lanata and Luis Majul.

“There is no better way to defend the republic than to defend the independence of journalism, which is the basis of the rule of law,” said lawyer Carmen Fontán at the presentation of the FOPEA book “Journalism in a pandemic.”

Download free from https://t.co/cTXCWbgdWD pic.twitter.com/VcWKPEIwzF – FOPEA (@FOPEA) May 3, 2021

Among the cases pointed out by FOPEA, there is also the outburst that President Alberto Fernández committed, through his Twitter account, when he viralized a grievance against journalist Jonatan Viale. “It should be noted and noted that the presidential voice has a great impact on the creation of hostile contexts for the work of a journalist. Especially in the pandemic situation, this attitude does not contribute to the necessary harmony”, Stated FOPEA.

The entity presented its annual report on Monday, in the World Day of Press Freedom. There he stated that almost a quarter of the attacks that were registered last year were in the city of Buenos Aires, with television workers being the most punished, with 24% of attacks throughout the country. At the same time, two cases of cyber patrol were registered for the first time.

Fernando Stanich, head of the FOPEA Press Freedom Monitoring, pointed out that the attacks were on three levels: on the street, where journalists were attacked on the public highway; with harassment on social networks, to delegitimize the work of journalists; and judicial attacks. “These three scenarios are fed back, because if from the top of power it delegitimizes and attacks journalists, that goes down to the public thoroughfare, where a protester or pointer feels free to attack a journalist,” said Stanich .

Some of the cases highlighted by FOPEA were the attack against journalists and the C5N cell phone during an opposition banner against the national government; the physical and verbal attacks against Ezequiel Guazzora in the vicinity of the Congress, when the judicial reform was being debated; the blows they gave to a TN cameraman, in the Rio Negro town of Foyel, when he was covering an eviction of land from the Lof Gallardo Calfú community.

During the presentation of the report, Daniel Dessein, president of the ADEPA Press Freedom Committee, also spoke, who said that “the axis of lawfare was the one that we highlight the most as the great issue of freedom of the press in the pandemic, because it is the great alibi of the ruling party to try to achieve impunity and delegitimize journalistic work “.

Fernando Ruiz, president of FOPEA, stressed that this occurs throughout Latin America, where the political and social sectors became increasingly aggressive towards journalism. “His degree of attack on professional journalism – not criticism – is a perfect indicator of his degree of authoritarianism. In our country, prominent officials, legislators and lawyers of power promote a stigmatizing view of journalists, which can lead to the creation of norms that limit freedom of expression ”.

But the problems are not only related to attacks on freedom of expression. “Journalism is in a very difficult situation. From an economic point of view, in some areas it is already going bankrupt, ”said Ruiz. And he added that today, locally, “Informative deserts abound, which weakens the federal capacity for expression and makes that population live in a significant degree of sub-citizenship ”.

FOPEA questioned the criminalization of journalistic activity, when Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla expanded the prosecution against Daniel Santoro, of Clarion, as a member of a “parastatal illicit association” dedicated to illegal espionage; as well as the complaint against journalists Roberto Navarro, Ari Lijalad and Franco Mizrahi, from El Uncover, by four deputies from Juntos por el Cambio, who denounced the AFI authorities and They required the Justice to “analyze whether the journalists committed any crime.”

The FOPEA report is in the book Journalism in a pandemic. Disinformation, lawfare and freedom of expression in Argentina 2021, which also contains a debate in which Carmen Fontán, Luz María Viñals, Carlos March, Hugo Wortman Jofre, Roberto Saba, Silvana Giudici, Karina Banfi and partners of FOPEA, who are monitors of freedom of the press in their provinces.

It was precisely there that there were several cases of judicial restrictions on freedom of expression, as in Formosa, where journalists were sentenced for having a “passive attitude” in the face of a listener’s comment on Governor Gildo Insfrán; and another judicial conviction against the journalist Diego Masci, from San Luis, who released the video in which an official told that she was drugged.

The report also mentions attacks against a radio journalist from Salta, who was hit twice with a knife by the son of the mayor of El Quebrachal; the arrest of Juan Cruz from La Rioja, while he was doing journalistic coverage; the blows received by Rio Negro, Fabián Balasz, delivered by former councilor Miguel Gotta; the brutal beating that Luis Mancini received from Chaco while doing his radio program, in the context of complaints about irregularities at the IFE; and the “Systematic escraches” against the Fuegian Gabriel Ramonet, who presented at the presentation of the FOPEA report.

The report only includes attacks that took place during 2020, so does not mention the attacks that occurred this year, such as the violent entry into the newsroom of the Río Negro newspaper, in March, by a group of CTA militants, where they beat the personnel and caused damage to the facilities, among other attacks against freedom of expression.