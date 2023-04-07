Fan nurse, Kim Schiele to the rescue of the Borussia Dortmund defender

The injury of Borussia Dortmund player Nico Schlotterbeck during the match against Bayern Munich he worries the yellow and black fans. Including Kim Schiele, nurse and lingerie model supporter who loves the German club very much and, to the knocked-out defender, he offered his help on social media since the player will have to stop for a month due to a muscle problem.

Kim Schiele posted a photo on social media addressing the Borussia defender: “The faster you recover, the better. Whenever you want!” Signed “Your Favorite Nurse”. Although she is in love with captain Marco Reus, Kim would be happy to help another Borussia Dortmund champion in his recovery from injury







The fans appreciated it. “Queen of Dortmund”, “Beautiful nurse from Dortmund”, “Come treat me, I fell in love”.

